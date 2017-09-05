Trump Decision to Ditch DACA Is Direct Blow to Latino Community

Newswise — Sergio Garcia-Rios, an expert on immigration and Latino politics, and assistant professor of government at Cornell University, says that the Trump Administration decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is a purely political decision that carries negative economic, sociological and political consequences.

Note to media: Garcia-Rios is willing to be interviewed in English or Spanish.

Garcia-Rios says:

“After promising to act with heart, President Trump decided to phase out DACA, hiding behind a tweet, Congress and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Study after study has shown that ending DACA would pose a threat to the economy, increase criminality or weaken the borders. The decision is purely political, and an attempt from Trump to appeal to his base. The reaction to this decision along with the pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio is a direct blow to the Latino community, which continues to grow in terms of political and electoral weight.”