Smith Receives Outstanding Clinical Practitioner Award

Newswise — Christopher Smith, DNP, MS, CRNA, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA), from Pequea, Penn will receive the Alice Magaw Outstanding Clinical Practitioner Award during the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) Annual Congress, September 8-12, 2017 in Seattle, Wash.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Chris Smith, DNP, MS, CRNA. “My goal was to have the greatest impact I could, on more patients than I could personally provide anesthesia care for. Achieving this goal has enabled me to be recognized with this award.”

While in pursuit of his doctoral degree, Smith discovered that the post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) rate at his hospital was 54 percent, which is much higher than the national average. Smith developed a PONV screening process that was implemented and used for all preoperative patients. Within three months and 1,039 patients later, the PONV rate had dropped to 8.5 percent. Smith is a staff CRNA at Anesthesia Associates of York in York, Penn.