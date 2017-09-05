Smith Receives Outstanding Clinical Practitioner Award
Nurse anesthetist develops PONV process to help patients
Newswise — Christopher Smith, DNP, MS, CRNA, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA), from Pequea, Penn will receive the Alice Magaw Outstanding Clinical Practitioner Award during the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) Annual Congress, September 8-12, 2017 in Seattle, Wash.
“I am honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Chris Smith, DNP, MS, CRNA. “My goal was to have the greatest impact I could, on more patients than I could personally provide anesthesia care for. Achieving this goal has enabled me to be recognized with this award.”
While in pursuit of his doctoral degree, Smith discovered that the post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) rate at his hospital was 54 percent, which is much higher than the national average. Smith developed a PONV screening process that was implemented and used for all preoperative patients. Within three months and 1,039 patients later, the PONV rate had dropped to 8.5 percent. Smith is a staff CRNA at Anesthesia Associates of York in York, Penn.
The Alice Magaw Clinical Anesthesia Practitioner Award was established in 1986 to recognize the accomplishments of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists who are involved in direct patient.
About the AANA
Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs administer approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals.
