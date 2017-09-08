Leaders in Anesthesia to Discuss Opioid Crisis, Pain Management, and Clinical Practice

Newswise — Park Ridge, Ill. – Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are leading the way among anesthesia providers in solutions for the opioid crisis, access to quality anesthesia care, and the latest in technology, research, and policy trends during the Nurse Anesthesia Annual Congress of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA), Sept. 8-12, 2017, in Seattle, Wash.

The Congress keynote speaker, Howard Behar, is the former Starbucks President of North America. Behar has influenced many at all stages of their careers and will inspire the audience with his commitment to the development of future leaders.

“Serving as innovators in modernizing pain management, prescribing criteria, and ensuring access to quality anesthesia care for all patients continue to be priorities in the nurse anesthesia profession,” said AANA President Cheryl Nimmo, DNP, MSHSA, CRNA. “As the hands-on providers of more than 43 million anesthetics each year in the United States, this meeting underlines the importance of the critical role that nurse anesthetists play in our healthcare system.”

There are more than 52,000 AANA members, including CRNAs and student registered nurse anesthetists, practicing in the U.S. healthcare system and fulfilling and providing anesthesia in every type of practice setting where anesthesia is required.

More than 2,500 nurse anesthetists will be attending the Seattle, Wash., meeting.

“The healthcare system is constantly being evaluated for ways to provide even safer anesthesia care as cost-effectively as possible. To that end, CRNAs represent the future of anesthesia care today,” said Nimmo.

Attendees will take advantage of continuing education opportunities, hands-on workshops, state-of-the-science presentations, and compelling educational sessions in a condensed four-day event. In addition, an onsite trade show will feature pharmaceutical companies, equipment manufacturers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

