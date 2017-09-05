Ending DACA will raise stress on families; legislative solution unlikely, KU immigration law professor says

President Donald Trump has announced his plans to end the Obama-era program shielding children of undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday morning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, would be terminated with a six-month delay, giving Congress time to come up with a legislative solution.

Lua Yuille, associate professor of law at the University of Kansas School of Law, is available to discuss the move with media. An expert in immigration law, Yuille said the announcement to end DACA protections for nearly 800,000 young people will bring increased stress for immigrant families, but a legislative solution is unlikely.

“This announcement brings heightened uncertainty and fear for families that have been worried since the Trump administration began issuing immigration-related executive orders in January of this year,” Yuille said. “It remains to be seen how and with what speed the ‘recision’ will be implemented, but I don’t expect any actual legislation to be borne from it.”

Yuille can discuss DACA, immigration, deportation, legal options for those affected, possible legislative solutions and related issues.

Yuille is an expert in immigration law, business associations, corporate governance and property law. She is an affiliate faculty member in the Center for Latin American & Caribbean Studies and was previously a corporate lawyer focused on Latin American business transactions and pro bono immigration practice. Before entering academia, Yuille served as a clerk for Judge Dorothy Wright Nelson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit and an extern for Magistrate Judge Andrew Peck of the Southern District of New York. She received her law degree from the Columbia University School of Law and has a graduate diploma in international studies from the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies.

To schedule an interview, contact Mike Krings at 785-864-8860 or mkrings@ku.edu.