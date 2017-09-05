BGSU professor with field experience in North Korea available to talk about the DPRK, its human rights situation and its nuclear program

Bowling Green State University associate professor Neil Englehart travelled to North Korea in the summer of 2010, shortly after the “Cheonan” incident in which a South Korean naval vessel was attacked. He has conducted research on human rights reporting about North Korea and has given numerous talks on the DPRK, its human rights situation and its nuclear program.

Englehart is chair of the political science department at BGSU. He works on human rights, state formation and state capacity. He has done extensive fieldwork in Thailand and the UK, as well as shorter research trips to Afghanistan, Burma/Myanmar, India, North Korea and Cuba.

Englehart’s fields of study include comparative politics/international relations, state failure, human rights and Asian politics. He received doctorate and master’s degrees in political science from the University of California, San Diego. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and East Asian studies from Oberlin College.

https://www.bgsu.edu/arts-and-sciences/political-science/faculty-and-staff-directory/Neil-Englehart.html