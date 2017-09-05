Henry Ford Bringing Top Stroke Experts Together For One Day TED Style Event

Newswise — Detroit Sept. 6, 2017 – The nation’s leading experts in stroke and neurovascular treatment and research will converge at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI, for a one day, rapid fire event this fall. The Detroit Stroke Conference will take place in the hospital’s Buerki Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

The fast-paced, interactive agenda will feature twenty thought leaders, chosen by the Henry Ford Neuroscience Institute, each sharing high-level insights regarding new treatments, trends and technologies, all in an interactive, TED-style talk format.

“This is one of the most exciting times for stroke treatment and research and we are thrilled to host such a unique event,” said Stephan Mayer, M.D., F.C.C.M., chair of the Department of Neurology, Henry Ford Health System. “Between the talented, innovative group of clinicians we’ve chosen and the fast-paced, jam-packed agenda, we believe this is going to be a highly engaging and indispensable conference.”

Physicians can earn CME credits for attending. Among the twenty hot topics on the agenda:

CT on Wheels: Latest Trends in Mobile Stroke Units

Beam Me Up: Telestroke in Action

Fast + Furious: New Ways to Streamline Emergency Stroke Care

For registration and more details, go to HenryFord.com/DetroitStrokeConference.

