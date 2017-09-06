Contact: Mount Sinai Press Office

Nature Index Ranks The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Among The Top Ten Most Innovative, Influential Institutions in the World

Annual Nature Index supplement ranks research institutes on influence over scientific patents.

Newswise — (New York, NY – August 6, 2017) The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is the tenth most influential research institution in the world, according to the Nature Index 2017 Innovation supplement, which sheds light on the impact academic research is having on innovation. Published in early August, the report ranks 200 universities and research organizations based on their contributions to published research that is later cited in other organizations’ patents.

“Our ranking among the top 10 most influential research institutions in the world reflects our long-standing culture of innovation, our commitment to recruiting accomplished scientists, students and executives who can advance biomedical innovation and discovery and our transformative approach to discovery to produce radically better outcomes for patients,” says Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System. “We are proud to be recognized for the profound influence our science is having on medical discovery around the world.”

The Normalized Lens Influence Metric used by the Nature Index measures the influence an institution’s research has had on innovation by calculating the citations of research articles in patents owned by third parties, rather than those owned by the institutions themselves. 36.2 percent of all the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai’s natural science articles appeared in the Nature Index, a database of author affiliation information collated from research articles published in 68 high-quality science journals. The index is compiled by Nature Research, a unit of the company that publishes the journal Nature.

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai was joined at the top of the list by institutions with global reputations for high quality research, including Scripps Research Institute, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Stanford University.

“This analysis comes at a time when following the transfer of scientific knowledge into industry and the economy is a growing priority for governments and research funding agencies. For them, the need to demonstrate that publicly funded science is being used for society’s benefit is paramount,” said David Swinbanks, founder of the Nature Index.

More information about the Nature Index is available here.