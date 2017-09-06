Evinance to Integrate its Decision Support Technology in Varian Oncology Care Management Platform

Newswise — Palo Alto, California, September 6, 2017 -- Evinance Innovation Inc. and Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) announced today that the Evinance Decision Support platform will be integrated within Varian’s 360 Oncology™ care management platform.



Evinance’s patient-centric decision support platform helps clinicians access the latest clinical information for making evidence-based treatment decisions while empowering patients throughout their cancer journey.



Varian will utilize Evinance’s patented technology to provide decision support and adherence tracking based on leading guidelines such as those from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®). Varian selected Evinance following a review of the leading clinical decision support (CDS) and pathway tools available in the market today.



“Improving cancer care is only possible when everyone involved has access to the latest relevant information right when they need it, which is at the point of care,” says Roman Wicha, director of product management at Varian Medical Systems. “This partnership will enable our customers to make better, more informed decisions across teams and disciplines.”



“Evinance’s ability to visualize the patient’s journey through the NCCN guidelines really differentiated their platform from the other tools,” added Wicha. “Theirs was the only platform that offered integration options based on the latest CDS and HL-7 FHIR standards. Also, their ability to provide these guidelines in a variety of key languages helps us to satisfy the needs of our global client base.”



Evinance Decision Support will be available to 360 Oncology customers, and would have the capability to include leading guidelines, starting with those from the NCCN. Customers will be able to define their pathway through the guidelines to ensure that recommendations align with their own practice protocols. Customers also have the option to use other guidelines.



“We are honored by Varian’s selection and its commitment to offering advanced decision support that integrates seamlessly with the clinician’s workflow” said Chad Armstrong, Evinance CEO. “Our visions are closely aligned and we look forward to advancing the quality of cancer care together with them”.



About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems focuses energy on saving lives and is the world's leading manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating and managing cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,600 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.



About Evinance



Evinance believes that the most effective healthcare decisions happen when doctors and patients make them together. Its patented technology provides stateless decision support and adherence tracking based on the leading evidence-based guidelines such as those from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®). With integration directly into the clinical workflow, the Evinance Decision Support platform improves the shared decision-making process by using virtual patient paths to enhance communication with the patient. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Evinance designed their platform to work seamlessly with any EHR, any medical specialty, and any language. For more information, visit evinance.com or contact them at connect@evinance.com







