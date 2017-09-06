Results from Harvey In as Texas Tech Team Hits the Road Again Ahead of Irma

Pitch

Newswise — One week after a team of Texas Tech researchers returned to Lubbock from collecting data during Hurricane Harvey, they’re on the road again. This time, the team is headed toward Florida where Hurricane Irma, which now ranks as the strongest storm ever recorded in the Atlantic, could make U.S. landfall as early as Sunday.

Using portable weather stations called StickNets, the team can measure wind, temperature, pressure and more as a hurricane comes ashore. The data will then be used to improve wind field modeling in the future. During Harvey, the team recorded wind speeds in excess of 100 mph, the highest ever measured by a StickNet probe.

Texas Tech Hurricane Research Team has been deploying instruments in the path of tropical systems since the late 1990s, and has collected valuable data from more than two dozen storms since then.

Expert

Brian Hirth, research professor, National Wind Institute, brian.hirth@ttu.edu

Quotes