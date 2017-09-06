Mercy Medical Center's Dr. Armando Sardi Supports Partners for Cancer Care & Prevention with Annual Golf Tournament

Newswise — In 2006, when he first returned to Cali, Colombia with 28 volunteers to provide medical services, surgical oncologist Dr. Armando Sardi, Medical Director of The Institute for Cancer Care at Mercy Medical Center, could not imagine the journey he would begin.

Dr. Sardi's "Mission to Colombia" evolved into Partners for Cancer Care and Prevention, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is now making a sustainable impact on health access in Cali. To-date, more than 35,000 patients have been helped, thanks to the assistance of Partners’ Colombian branch -- Fundacion Para la Prevencion y el Tratamiento de Cancer -- and the organization’s many supporters.

Partners for Cancer Care and Prevention works to decrease the individual and community burdens of breast and cervical cancer by mitigating the obstacles women face during their cancer journey.

To raise dollars and awareness, Dr. Sardi will be among those to “tee off” at the 8th Annual Chipping for Cancer Care and Prevention Golf Tournament, on Friday, Sept. 15th at the Waverly Woods Golf Club in Marriottsville, MD. Registration is at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $200 per golfer, $800 per foursome. Learn more at http://pfccap.org/events.html