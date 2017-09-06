Brian Ryder Presented with Esteemed Janice Drake Humanitarian Award

Newswise — Park Ridge, Illinois—The 2017 Janice Drake Humanitarian Award recipient is Brian Ryder, CRNA. The award will be presented during the American Association of Nurse Anesthetist (AANA) Nurse Anesthesia Annual Congress, Sept. 8-12, 2017, in Seattle.

As a student at University of Pennsylvania, Presbyterian Hospital, Ryder began his love for volunteering at free medical clinics.

After his anesthesia training at Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood, Pa., he and his family moved to Utah. After the move, Ryder found Operation Smile, which has taken him on 25 missions all over the world to administer anesthesia for pediatric cleft lip and palate surgery.

Recently, he has been involved with Health Volunteers Overseas. He has accepted a volunteer position at a new pediatric hospital in Luang Prabang, Laos. He will be working with Rick Henker, PhD, CRNA, FAAN, and Suzanne Brown, CRNA, teaching and mentoring anesthesia students.

Brian's dedication to serving others who are less fortunate, whether through education or by providing anesthesia, exemplifies his character and makes him more than deserving of this award.

Janice Drake CRNA Humanitarian Award

The Janice Drake CRNA Humanitarian Award is presented to a CRNA who volunteers and provides anesthesia, education, and training in needy areas of the United States and overseas.

Janice Drake, CRNA, is a CRNA who believes that the purpose of life is “to matter, to make a difference and to be useful to others.” She created the endowment for this award to encourage others to enrich the lives of others and in so doing, find their own fulfillment and purpose.

About the AANA Foundation

Established in 1981, the AANA Foundation is a charitable organization devoted to anesthesia research, education and development. The Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. The Foundation funds scholarships, doctoral fellowships, post-doctoral fellowships, research grants, general poster sessions, oral "State of the Science" poster sessions and doctoral mentorships. Rita L. LeBlanc Philanthropist of the Year, Advocate of the Year and Researcher of the Year Awards are presented annually by the AANA Foundation.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetist

Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs administer approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals. For more information, visit www.aana.com and www.future-of-anesthesia-care-today.com and follow @aanawebupdates on Twitter.