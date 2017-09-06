Bruce Weiner Named President of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Newswise — Park Ridge, Illinois—Bruce Weiner, DNP, MSNA, CRNA, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist and resident of Tampa, Fla., takes office as the 2017-18 president of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

"I got into this profession to make a difference," said Weiner. "CRNAs are the best-positioned profession to bring access to care to all patients. Representing the nation’s 52,000 nurse anesthetists, I intend to bring awareness to the patient-centered anesthesia care that our members provide every day. Every breath, every beat, every second, as CRNAs, we will always be there, providing you the best in anesthesia care when you need it, where you need it.”

Active in Profession

A CRNA for 33 years, Weiner continues to provide clinical anesthesia services in the Tampa Bay area.

Guest lecturer at the University of South Florida Nurse Anesthesia Program.

Served on boards of directors at both state and national levels.

Active member, American Nurses Association.

Active member, Sigma Theta Tau and Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Societies.

Educational Background

Doctorate of Nursing Practice (DNP), University of South Florida.

Master’s degree in Nurse Anesthesiology, Medical College of Virginia, Richmond.

Bachelor’s degree, Nursing, University of Delaware.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs administer approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals. For more information, visit www.aana.com and www.future-of-anesthesia-care-today.com and follow @aanawebupdates on Twitter.