UCI Experts Available for Comment on Trump DACA Policy and Other Immigration Issues

Immigration Law

Jennifer Chacón, professor of criminology, law & society, and anthropology: Professor Chacón does research in the fields of immigration law, constitutional law and criminal law and procedure. She is a teacher of both criminal procedure and immigration law and policy Contact info: (949) 824-4117, jchacon@law.uci.edu

Immigration, Human Rights & Citizenship, Sanctuary Cities

Susan Coutin, associate dean of criminology, law & society: She examines social, political, and legal activism surrounding immigration issues. She recently completed research in collaboration with Sameer Ashar, Stephen Lee and Jennifer Chacón on the ways that government officials, immigrant-serving non-profit agencies, and immigrants themselves have navigated the legal uncertainty surrounding executive relief. Contact info: (949) 824-1447, (949) 824-7816; scoutin@uci.edu

Immigration and Crime

Charis Kubrin, professor of criminology, law and society: Professor Kubrin’s research focuses on culture and crime; immigration and crime and crime trends. She studies the consequences of immigration policy for immigrants, immigrant families, and immigrant communities. She co-directs the Irvine Laboratory for the Study of Space and Crime. Contact info: (949) 824-0704, ckubrin@uci.edu

Emily Owens, associate professor of criminology, law and society: She is an expert on the economics of crime. Her research focuses on how public policies affect the relationship between immigration, policing and criminal behavior, as well as examines the effects of U.S. immigration reform on crime and jobs. Owens not only researches how government policies affect the prevalence of criminal activity, but also how agents within the criminal justice system, particularly police, prosecutors, and judges, respond to policy changes. Contact info: (949) 824- 7929, egowens@uci.edu

Overall Expert

Louis DeSipio, professor of Chicano/Latino studies: Professor DeSipio is an expert on Latino political behavior and can speak on immigration politics, immigrant political behavior and current policy changes and immigrant issues of the day, from business impacts to Latino candidates. Contact info: 949-285-1968, ldesipio@uci.edu

