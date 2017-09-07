NCCN Chemotherapy Order Templates to be Integrated into MEDITECH’s Web EHR

Newswise — [FORT WASHINGTON, PA — September 7, 2017] The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is collaborating with MEDITECH to integrate the NCCN Chemotherapy Order Templates (NCCN Templates®) into MEDITECH’s Web Electronic Health Record (EHR) as standard cancer treatment protocols for use at point of care.

“NCCN’s collaboration with MEDITECH further ensures that practitioners have access to timely, unbiased clinical treatment protocols at the point of care so they can provide patients with the most appropriate regimens for their diagnosis,” said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN.

As part of the integration, MEDITECH’s Web EHR will provide clinicians direct access to the NCCN Templates and will link to NCCN.org and the corresponding NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®).

“MEDITECH’s collaboration with NCCN is a major part of the company’s strategy to help clinicians streamline oncology care to better treat their patients,” says Hoda Sayed-Friel, Executive Vice President of Strategy, MEDITECH. “We’re thrilled to be including these regimens into our standard content to enhance patient safety and help guide clinicians’ cancer treatment efforts by providing up-to-date, evidence-based standard protocols and best practices within MEDITECH’s Oncology Management solution.”

The information contained in the NCCN Templates enhances patient safety by empowering health care providers to standardize patient care, reduce medical errors, and anticipate and manage adverse events.

NCCN continues to expand its library of chemotherapy order templates to work toward improved safe and effective use of drugs and biologics in cancer care.

For more information about NCCN Templates, visit NCCN.org/templates.

