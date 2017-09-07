Hurricane Irma Versus Evacuations, Infrastructure

EVANSTON, Ill. --- With Hurricane Irma moving steadily toward the U.S., Northwestern University’s Hani Mahmassani, an evacuation expert and director of Northwestern’s Transportation Center, and Joseph L. Schofer, whose research focuses in part on infrastructure failures during severe weather events, are available for comment.

Hani Mahmassani can offer perspective on whether people in the path of a natural disaster should evacuate, how long evacuation can take and best practices for large-scale evacuations.

Mahmassani is a professor of civil and environmental engineering in the McCormick School of Engineerin, and he is also the William A. Patterson Distinguished Chair in Transportation. His research interests include multimodal transportation systems analysis; planning and operations; dynamic network modeling and optimization; large-scale human infrastructure systems; and real-time operation of logistics and distribution systems, among others.

He can be reached at 301-524-3536 and masmah@northwestern.edu.

Joseph L. Schofer is a leading academic specialist on transportation policy and host of “The Infrastructure Show” podcast. He can speak about infrastructure systems investments and operations as well as management of disruptions caused by severe weather and infrastructure failures.

Schofer is a professor of civil and environmental engineering in the McCormick School of Engineering and a transportation committee member for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning.

He can be reached at 847-220-7925 and j-schofer@northwestern.edu.

