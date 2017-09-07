Expert Available to Discuss Potential Effects of Idaho Earthquake Swarm to Western U.S.

Newswise — The earthquake swarm that hit southeastern Idaho in the last several days could be concerning both not only to the affected region but also to other parts of the western United States that are on fault lines that could extend and cause similar ruptures and the resultant tremors.

Ryan Porter, an assistant professor of geology at Northern Arizona University, is available to discuss this earthquake swarm and its significance for the region. His research looks at using earthquake seismology, specifically in using earthquake seismic waves to study the subsurface and better understand plate tectonics. His specialty area is the North and South American Cordillera.

CONTACT: Ryan Porter, assistant professor of geology, Northern Arizona University, (928) 523-2429 or ryan.porter@nau.edu

