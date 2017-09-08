FIRST LOOK: Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center to Celebrate Grand Opening of Brand New, Innovative $18.5 million Medical-Surgical Patient Floor

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center will celebrate the grand opening of their innovative, new medical-surgical suite with more than 100 community members, including Hackensack Meridian Health care team members and elected officials on Tuesday, September 12. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will offer attendees an exclusive first look at the $18.5 million groundbreaking medical-surgical floor that will transform the patient experience by integrating technology and design to provide an exceptional patient experience and bring humanity back to health care.

The medical-surgical floor, which has tripled in size to 36,000-square-feet, utilizes color, movement, art, music, natural light and technology to offer patients a welcoming, nurturing and healing atmosphere that helps maximize the time team members spend with patients. In addition, the new suite is designed to value and enhance the role family members play in the healing process.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 12

5 p.m. - Formal Remarks Followed by Ribbon Cutting, Patient Simulation, and Tours

WHAT: Debut of 36-Private Bed Innovative Medical-Surgical Patient Floor

WHERE: Ocean Medical Center Southwest Pavilion 425 Jack Martin Blvd.

Brick, NJ 08724 (Enter from Rte. 88)

