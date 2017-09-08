Hurricane Irma expert available: Transportation management issues under extreme weather events
UAB News
Article ID: 680795
Released: 8-Sep-2017 12:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Newswise — Virginia Sisiopiku, Ph.D., Associate Professor in Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is available for interview via phone and/or live or taped HD interviews via UAB's News Studio through LTN Global Networks and ISND for radio.
In addition, video can be downloaded here: https://vimeo.com/233051727.
Sisiopiku's areas of expertise in regards to transportation services in Hurracane Irma evacuation activies include:
- Transportation services needs under extreme weather events
- Evacuations before, during, or after an event;
- Delivery of emergency supplies and services, law enforcement, etc.;
- Search and rescue operations; and
- Transportation infrastructure repair;
- Planning ahead for extreme weather events
- When can you plan ahead?
- What steps are needed for transportation disaster planning and risk management?
- What tools are available to improve preparedness and response?
- Challenges
- Evacuation of vulnerable populations
- Infrastructure failure
- Orderly evacuation and return
- Coordination
Media contact: Katherine Stephen (205) 975-3997, kshonesy@uab.edu