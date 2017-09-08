 
Hurricane Irma expert available: Transportation management issues under extreme weather events

Released: 8-Sep-2017

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Expert Pitch

  • Credit: UAB News

    Virginia Sisiopiku, Ph.D., UAB Engineering

Climate Science, Floods, Hurricanes, Natural Disasters
    • Newswise — Virginia Sisiopiku, Ph.D., Associate Professor in Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is available for interview via phone and/or live or taped HD interviews via UAB's News Studio through LTN Global Networks and ISND for radio. 

    In addition, video can be downloaded here: https://vimeo.com/233051727.

    Sisiopiku's areas of expertise in regards to transportation services in Hurracane Irma evacuation activies include:

    • Transportation services needs under extreme weather events
      • Evacuations before, during, or after an event;
      • Delivery of emergency supplies and services, law enforcement, etc.;
      • Search and rescue operations; and
      • Transportation infrastructure repair;
    • Planning ahead for extreme weather events
      • When can you plan ahead?
      • What steps are needed for transportation disaster planning and risk management?
      • What tools are available to improve preparedness and response?
    • Challenges
      • Evacuation of vulnerable populations
      • Infrastructure failure
      • Orderly evacuation and return
      • Coordination

    Media contact: Katherine Stephen (205) 975-3997, kshonesy@uab.edu

