Hurricane Irma Expert Available: Transportation Management Issues Under Extreme Weather Events

Sisiopiku's areas of expertise in regards to transportation services in Hurracane Irma evacuation activies include:

Transportation services needs under extreme weather events Evacuations before, during, or after an event; Delivery of emergency supplies and services, law enforcement, etc.; Search and rescue operations; and Transportation infrastructure repair;

Planning ahead for extreme weather events When can you plan ahead? What steps are needed for transportation disaster planning and risk management? What tools are available to improve preparedness and response?

Challenges Evacuation of vulnerable populations Infrastructure failure Orderly evacuation and return Coordination



