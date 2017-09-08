Fall Journal Club focusing on Nutrition Education and Lifestyle Interventions/Programs: Study Design and Methods of Application

Newswise — The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) is launching the tenth semester of Journal Club webinars on September 25. Based on member interest, the fall series will focus on the topic of "Nutrition Education and Lifestyle Interventions/Programs: Study Design and Methods of Application."

The webinars will host authors published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior who will share their experiences with designing and implementing nutrition education interventions and programs. These educational workshops will provide valuable learning opportunities for participants wishing to expand their knowledge base and learn the right tools needed for building a successful behavioral nutrition intervention or program.

September 25: "A Point-of-Purchase intervention using grocery store tour podcasts about Omega-3s increases long-term purchases of Omega-3-rich food items" by Debra M. Palmer-Keenan, PhD, Rutgers University

October 2: "Healthier children’s meals in restaurants: An exploratory study to inform approaches that are acceptable across stakeholders" by Stephanie Anzman-Frasca, PhD, University at Buffalo, Sara C. Folta, PhD, Tufts University

October 9: "Staff workshop improves child care center menus in south central Texas: A Best Food for Families, Infants and Toddlers (Best Food FITS) intervention" by Brittany Markides, MS, RD, Lecturer, Nutrition and Foods, Texas State University; Sylvia Crixell, PhD, RD, Professor, Nutrition and Foods, Texas State University; Lesli Biediger-Friedman Assistant Professor, Nutrition and Foods, Texas State University

October 16: "Design and evaluation of a training protocol for a photographic model of visual estimation of fruit and vegetable intake among kindergarten through second grade students" by Natalie Masis, PhD, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

October 30: "Teacher perceptions of multilevel policies and the influence on nutrition education in North Carolina Head Start preschools" by Virginia C. Stage, PhD, RD, LDN and Amanda D. Peterson, RD, East Carolina University

November 6: "NEEDS for Tots: A teacher-ready and parent-friendly curriculum focuses on principles of the Satter Division of Responsibility in Feeding" by Elizabeth H. Ruder, PhD, MPH, RD, Rochester Institute of Technology

November 13: "Bringing produce to the people: Implementing a social marketing food access intervention in rural food deserts" by A. Susana Ramirez, PhD, MPH, University of California, Merced; L. Karina Díaz Rios, PhD, RD, University of California; and Zulema Valdez, PhD, University of California, Merced

November 20: "Development, Implementation, and Evaluation of Evidence-Based Cooking Videos for Cancer Survivors" by Colleen Spees, PhD, MEd, RDN, FAND and Emily Fitz, RDN, The Ohio State University

November 27: "Effectiveness of a parent health report in increasing fruit and vegetable consumption among preschools and kindergarteners" by Sanita L. Hunsaker, PhD, Brigham Young University

Full details are online at https://www.sneb.org/journal-club-webinar-series/. Webinars will be conducted for the live audience each Monday at 12 Noon ET and recorded. Attendees will earn 1 CPE from the Commission on Dietetic Registration for each webinar. Rachel Paul, MS, RD, CDN, Doctoral Fellow at Columbia University, will moderate. SNEB Members attend webinars free as a benefit of membership. Non-member cost is $25. For more information please contact the SNEB office at info@sneb.org or call 317-328-4627.