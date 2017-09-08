Experts Available to Discuss Suicide Risk, Treatment Ahead of Suicide Prevention Week

WHAT:

National Suicide Prevention Week is Sept. 10-16, and the American Psychological Association has several experts and resources available to reporters working on stories related to suicide prevention.

Teen Suicide is Preventable discusses possible warning signs among suicidal teens and offers resources for parents, teachers and teens.

Talking to kids when they need help gives tips to parents and others who care for kids and teens who are having difficulties.

Suicide warning signs teaches people how to recognize the dangerous signals of suicide.

Suicide Among Asian Americans discusses the prevalence of suicide among Asian Americans and also discusses many of the mental health myths associated with this population.

WHO:

Nadine Kaslow, PhD

Atlanta

Phone: (404) 616-4757

Email: nkaslow@emory.edu

Expertise: Kaslow is a former APA president and a professor and chief psychologist at Emory University School of Medicine. She is a researcher and clinician who can talk extensively about the assessment and treatment of people who are depressed and suicidal. She has experience with the media, both broadcast and print.

Richard Shadick, PhD

New York

Phone: (212) 477-3360

Email: drrichardshadick@gmail.com

Expertise: Shadick frequently presents at conferences on issues related to suicide, trauma and bereavement. He also consults to high schools and colleges on suicide prevention and has published articles on suicide and substance use, particularly prescription drug abuse. He has a private practice in midtown Manhattan where he works with teens, adults and couples.

Joel Dvoskin, PhD

Tucson, Arizona

Work phone: (520) 577-3051

Cell phone: (520) 906-0366

Email: JoelDvoskin@gmail.com

Expertise: Dvoskin specializes in assessing and managing the risk of suicide and violence. He is a clinical psychologist and a public policy expert in mental health and criminal justice.

Joseph Gone, PhD

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Phone: 734-255-1420

Email: jgone@umich.edu

Expertise: Gone is a professor of psychology at the University of Michigan and he can talk about suicide risk in Native Americans as well as the benefits of traditional healing practices in urban Native American communities.

The American Psychological Association, in Washington, D.C., is the largest scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States. APA's membership includes nearly 115,700 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants and students. Through its divisions in 54 subfields of psychology and affiliations with 60 state, territorial and Canadian provincial associations, APA works to advance the creation, communication and application of psychological knowledge to benefit society and improve people's lives.