Experts Available to Comment on Sexual Consent and Title IX

Kristen Jozkowski is available for interviews about sexual consent among college students. Jozkowski is an expert on consent, sexuality, sexual violence prevention and sexual pleasure.

Jozkowski earned her Ph.D. in Health Behavior with a minor in Mixed Research Methodology at Indiana University in 2011. While at Indiana University, Jozkowski was the research coordinator for the Center for Sexual Health Promotion and worked with the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender and Reproduction, research collaborations she still maintains in her position at the University of Arkansas. Jozkowski is currently an Assistant Professor in Community Health Promotion in the Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation and is affiliate faculty in Gender Studies in the J. William Fulbright College of Arts & Sciences at the Universitiy of Arkansas.

Tamla Lewis has extensive experience with university administration, including Title IX issues. Lewis is the associate dean for administration at the University of Arkansas School of Law. She serves in a chief of staff capacity, is responsible for compliance and external reporting, provides innovative leadership for special projects, coordinates with student affairs and is the primary liaison to law student organizations.

Prior to joining the law school, Lewis served nearly a decade in the university's Office of General Counsel, where she worked on a wide range of legal issues including Title IX issues. She holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law.