EMBARGOED Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Contact: Lucia Lee

Mount Sinai Press Office

(212) 241‐9200

Lucia.Lee@mountsinai.org

Norton L. Travis

Chief Executive Officer

ProHEALTH Dental

(516) 622-6000 ext. 3268

NTravis@prohealthdentalmanagement.com

Mount Sinai and ProHEALTH Dental Announce Innovative Clinical and Academic Affiliation

Newswise — (New York – September 12, 2017) –– Poor oral health is an important indicator of overall health and has been linked to serious conditions like heart disease and diabetes. To address this significant health care problem, Mount Sinai Health System and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have entered into a clinical and academic affiliation agreement with ProHEALTH Dental. The affiliation will create a collaborative program to address the important correlation of poor oral health and chronic diseases by expanding dental training, education and services for the community.

Through this “Oral Health Initiative,” Mount Sinai primary care physicians in Queens and ProHEALTH Dental dentists will collaborate on coordinated care and patient education programs to improve the overall health and wellness of their patients. ProHEALTH Dental’s state-of-the-art facility will open in Long Island City, NY on October 1, 2017, with additional locations throughout Queens planned to open in the next year.

Andrea Perez, DDS, Clinical Instructor of Dentistry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, will serve as Chief Dental Officer, and the dentists at this practice will have academic appointments with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

“We are among the first health systems to address the important connection between oral and overall health through the coordination of care between patients’ primary care physicians and dentists,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, CEO and President of the Mount Sinai Health System. “We are pleased to work with ProHEALTH Dental to further our mission of providing preventative care, promoting health and wellness, and expanding access to care in the communities we serve.”

The Affiliation Agreement also expands the scope of Mount Sinai’s dental residency program through the rotation of its first and second year residents in ProHEALTH Dental’s state-of-the-art offices in Queens.

“We are excited to offer this unique experience to our residents,” said John L. Pfail, DDS, Chief of the Department of Dentistry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Through this initiative with ProHEALTH Dental, our residents will gain community-based comprehensive care experience.”

“We are honored to work with Mount Sinai in this important affiliation,” said Norton L. Travis, CEO of ProHEALTH Dental. “Our model and mission is to improve patients’ overall health through the coordination of dental services with academic health care systems and large high quality medical groups.

By offering full service state-of-the-art dentistry services to patients of all ages in collaboration with the patients’ treating physicians, we will both improve patient health and reduce the cost of healthcare.”

“This important and exciting affiliation with ProHEALTH Dental will create a unique opportunity to marry excellent dental care and medical care, to address disease in a more timely fashion, and to advance dental education,” said Arthur A. Klein, MD, President of Mount Sinai Health Network.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai’s vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The System includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. Physicians are affiliated with the renowned Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which is ranked among the highest in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding per investigator. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in four other specialties in the 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” issue. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital also is ranked in six out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology and 50th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About ProHEALTH Dental

Based in Lake Success, New York, ProHEALTH Dental partners with health systems and medical groups to coordinate dental services with primary care medical services and promote the oral and overall health and well-being of their patients. Under these partnership arrangements, ProHEALTH Dental develops state-of-the-art dental offices to provide both preventative and restorative dentistry, as well as all needed specialty services, for both children and adults. ProHEALTH Dental currently operates in Nassau County and Queens, New York, with planned expansions throughout Long Island, the five boroughs and New Jersey. For more information, contact Norton L. Travis, CEO at ntravis@prohealthdentalmanagement.com or 516-622-6000 ext 3268 or visit www.prohealthdentalcare.com.

###