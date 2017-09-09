‘The Science of Consciousness’ Conference – April 2-7, 2018: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort – Tucson, Arizona
Call for Abstracts, Pre-Registration and Workshop Proposals
Newswise — Held annually since 1994, the conference is hosted by the Center for Consciousness Studies at the University of Arizona, and alternates yearly between Tucson, Arizona and various locations around the world. Information and video from the 2017 TSC conference in San Diego may be found at these sites
http://www.consciousness.arizona.edu
http://www.consciousness.arizona.edu/2017tscVideosPlenarySessions.htm
https://www.youtube.com/user/consciouspictures
The next 'TSC', The Science of Consciousness, will be April 2-7, 2018 in Tucson Arizona
2018 Conference Themes
Are We Living in a Matrix-like Simulation?
Artificial Intelligence/Machine Consciousness
Consciousness, Pain and Addiction
Gene Editing and Consciousness
Binding, Integration and Synthesis of Consciousness
Brain Mapping and the Connectome
Anterior and Posterior Cortex: What's 'Hot' and What's Not?
Anesthetic and Psychoactive Drugs
Language and Consciousness
Non-Invasive Brain Modulation
Origin and Evolution of Life and Consciousness
Panpsychism, Idealism and Spacetime Geometry
Quantum Brain Biology
Time, Free Will and Consciousness
Plenary Speaker list will be announced soon
Program Outline
Pre-Con Workshops:
Monday April 2 (9:00-1:00) and (2:00-6:00) and Tuesday April 3 (morning only)
East West Forum: Monday full day (9:00-5:00)
Conference Opening: Plenary 1 – Tuesday April 3 (1:45 pm)
Opening Reception: Tuesday April 3 (6:30pm)
Plenary Sessions: Tuesday April 3 through Saturday April 7
Poster Exhibits: Wednesday April 4 and Friday April 6 – with evening receptions
Concurrent Sessions: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday April 3,4,6 (5:00-7:25 pm)
Optional Dinner: Thursday April 5 (6:30-10:00)
Poetry Slam/Talent Show/Zombie Blues: Friday April 6 (10:00-midnight)
End of Consciousness Party: Saturday April 7 (8:00-xxx)
Sponsors
The Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Tucson
The Center for Consciousness Science, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
TSC 2018 Program Committee
Chair: Stuart Hameroff, Co-Chairs: Tom Bever, George Mashour
John JB Allen, Harald Atmanspacher, Abi Behar-Montefiore, Betsy Bigbee, Alvin Clark,
Eve Isham, Mary Peterson, James Tagg, Erik Viirre, Nancy Woolf, Jay Sanguinetti, Paavo Pylkkanen
TSC2018 LINKS
REGISTRATION – Now Open
· Online Abstract Submission system, Registration Payment
https://eagle.sbs.arizona.edu/sc/
WORKSHOP PROPOSALS
· Pre-Con Workshop Proposals - please email: center@email.arizona.edu
VENUE
· Loews Ventana Canyon Resort - Hotel Link Now OPEN (Special rate for conference registrants only; Early rate $109 / night, based on availability, before February 17) https://www.loewshotels.com/ventana-canyon/the-science-of-consciousness-2018?_=1489426840432
October 15 - Pre-Con Workshop Proposals Deadline
October 30 - Pre-Con Workshop Notifications
December 1 - General Conference Abstracts Deadline
November 1 - December 15 - General Conference Abstract Notifications
December 1 - Early Registration Deadline
February 15 - Final Program and Abstract Revisions
Registration Fees
Standard $550
Students $450
Seniors/Alumni/Spouse $450
Workshops $50-$75 (will post by November 15)
Thurs. Dinner $60 - live music
Registration Includes:
Tuesday Welcome Reception
Wednesday and Friday Lite Poster / Evening Club Receptions
Saturday Closing party dinner
Thursday afternoon – free time
The Hotel offers free shuttles to:
Sabino Canyon - www.sabinocanyon.com
Additional activities will be announced.
Thursday Dinner – optional
7:00-10 pm
Contact:
Abi Behar Montefiore, center@u.arizona.edu, tel: 520-621-9317
http://www.consciousness.arizona.edu
