'The Science of Consciousness' Conference – April 2-7, 2018: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort – Tucson, Arizona

Call for Abstracts, Pre-Registration and Workshop Proposals

Released: 11-Sep-2017

Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Department of Anesthesiology

Cell Biology, Cognition and Learning, Neuro
KEYWORDS
  • Science of Consciousness , Conference, TSC 2018, The Science of Consciousness , AI,
  • Free Will, quantum brain biology, Anesthetic and Psychoactive Drugs, Brain Mapping, Connectome,
  • Gene Editing, Machine Consciousness
    • Newswise — Held annually since 1994, the conference is hosted by the Center for Consciousness Studies at the University of Arizona, and alternates yearly between Tucson, Arizona and various locations around the world. Information and video from the 2017 TSC conference in San Diego may be found at these sites

    http://www.consciousness.arizona.edu

    http://www.consciousness.arizona.edu/2017tscVideosPlenarySessions.htm

    https://www.youtube.com/user/consciouspictures

    The next 'TSC', The Science of Consciousness, will be April 2-7, 2018 in Tucson Arizona 

     

    2018 Conference Themes

    Are We Living in a Matrix-like Simulation?

    Artificial Intelligence/Machine Consciousness

    Consciousness, Pain and Addiction

    Gene Editing and Consciousness

    Binding, Integration and Synthesis of Consciousness

    Brain Mapping and the Connectome

    Anterior and Posterior Cortex: What's 'Hot' and What's Not?

    Anesthetic and Psychoactive Drugs

    Language and Consciousness

    Non-Invasive Brain Modulation

    Origin and Evolution of Life and Consciousness

    Panpsychism, Idealism and Spacetime Geometry

    Quantum Brain Biology 

    Time, Free Will and Consciousness 

     

    Plenary Speaker list will be announced soon

     

    Program Outline                                                                                                                          

    Pre-Con Workshops:

    Monday April 2 (9:00-1:00) and (2:00-6:00) and Tuesday April 3 (morning only)      

    East West Forum:   Monday full day (9:00-5:00)                          

    Conference Opening: Plenary 1 – Tuesday April 3  (1:45 pm)      

    Opening Reception: Tuesday April 3  (6:30pm)   

    Plenary Sessions: Tuesday April 3 through Saturday April 7

    Poster Exhibits: Wednesday April 4 and Friday April 6 – with evening receptions

    Concurrent Sessions:  Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday April 3,4,6 (5:00-7:25 pm)

    Optional Dinner: Thursday April 5 (6:30-10:00)

    Poetry Slam/Talent Show/Zombie Blues: Friday April 6 (10:00-midnight)

    End of Consciousness Party: Saturday April 7 (8:00-xxx)

    Sponsors                                                                                                                                    

    The Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Tucson                          

    The Center for Consciousness Science, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

     

     

    TSC 2018 Program Committee                                                                                             

    Chair: Stuart Hameroff, Co-Chairs: Tom Bever, George Mashour                                 

    John JB Allen, Harald Atmanspacher, Abi Behar-Montefiore, Betsy Bigbee, Alvin Clark, 

    Eve Isham, Mary Peterson, James Tagg, Erik Viirre, Nancy Woolf, Jay Sanguinetti, Paavo Pylkkanen

     

     

    TSC2018 LINKS

     

    REGISTRATION – Now Open

    ·     Online Abstract Submission system, Registration Payment

      https://eagle.sbs.arizona.edu/sc/

     

    WORKSHOP PROPOSALS

    ·     Pre-Con Workshop Proposals - please emailcenter@email.arizona.edu 

     

    VENUE

    ·     Loews Ventana Canyon Resort - Hotel Link Now OPEN  (Special rate for conference registrants only; Early rate $109 / night, based on availability, before February 17) https://www.loewshotels.com/ventana-canyon/the-science-of-consciousness-2018?_=1489426840432

     

    Deadlines

    October 15 - Pre-Con Workshop Proposals Deadline

    October 30 - Pre-Con Workshop Notifications

    December 1 - General Conference Abstracts Deadline

    November 1 - December 15 - General Conference Abstract Notifications

    December 1 - Early Registration Deadline

    February 15 - Final Program and Abstract Revisions 

     

    Registration Fees

    Standard            $550

    ​Students             $450

    Seniors/Alumni/Spouse  $450

    Workshops         $50-$75 (will post by November 15)  

    Thurs. Dinner     $60 - live music  

     

     

    Registration Includes:

    Tuesday Welcome Reception

    Wednesday and Friday Lite Poster / Evening Club Receptions

    Saturday Closing party dinner

     

     

    Thursday afternoon – free time

    The Hotel offers free shuttles to:  

    Sabino Canyon -  www.sabinocanyon.com

     

    Additional activities will be announced.

     

    Thursday Dinner – optional

    7:00-10 pm

     

     

    Contact:

    Abi Behar Montefiore, center@u.arizona.edu, tel: 520-621-9317

    http://www.consciousness.arizona.edu 

     

     

