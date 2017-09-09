‘The Science of Consciousness’ Conference – April 2-7, 2018: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort – Tucson, Arizona

Newswise — Held annually since 1994, the conference is hosted by the Center for Consciousness Studies at the University of Arizona, and alternates yearly between Tucson, Arizona and various locations around the world. Information and video from the 2017 TSC conference in San Diego may be found at these sites

http://www.consciousness.arizona.edu

http://www.consciousness.arizona.edu/2017tscVideosPlenarySessions.htm​

https://www.youtube.com/user/consciouspictures

The next 'TSC', The Science of Consciousness, will be April 2-7, 2018 in Tucson Arizona

2018 Conference Themes

Are We Living in a Matrix-like Simulation?

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Consciousness

Consciousness, Pain and Addiction

Gene Editing and Consciousness

Binding, Integration and Synthesis of Consciousness

Brain Mapping and the Connectome

Anterior and Posterior Cortex: What's 'Hot' and What's Not?

Anesthetic and Psychoactive Drugs

Language and Consciousness

Non-Invasive Brain Modulation

Origin and Evolution of Life and Consciousness

Panpsychism, Idealism and Spacetime Geometry

Quantum Brain Biology

Time, Free Will and Consciousness

Plenary Speaker list will be announced soon

Program Outline

Pre-Con Workshops:

Monday April 2 (9:00-1:00) and (2:00-6:00) and Tuesday April 3 (morning only)

East West Forum: Monday full day (9:00-5:00)

Conference Opening: Plenary 1 – Tuesday April 3 (1:45 pm)

Opening Reception: Tuesday April 3 (6:30pm)

Plenary Sessions: Tuesday April 3 through Saturday April 7

Poster Exhibits: Wednesday April 4 and Friday April 6 – with evening receptions

Concurrent Sessions: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday April 3,4,6 (5:00-7:25 pm)

Optional Dinner: Thursday April 5 (6:30-10:00)

Poetry Slam/Talent Show/Zombie Blues: Friday April 6 (10:00-midnight)

End of Consciousness Party: Saturday April 7 (8:00-xxx)

Sponsors

The Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Tucson

The Center for Consciousness Science, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

TSC 2018 Program Committee

Chair: Stuart Hameroff, Co-Chairs: Tom Bever, George Mashour

John JB Allen, Harald Atmanspacher, Abi Behar-Montefiore, Betsy Bigbee, Alvin Clark,

Eve Isham, Mary Peterson, James Tagg, Erik Viirre, Nancy Woolf, Jay Sanguinetti, Paavo Pylkkanen

TSC2018 LINKS

REGISTRATION – Now Open

· Online Abstract Submission system, Registration Payment

https://eagle.sbs.arizona.edu/sc/

WORKSHOP PROPOSALS

· Pre-Con Workshop Proposals - please email: center@email.arizona.edu

VENUE

· Loews Ventana Canyon Resort - Hotel Link Now OPEN (Special rate for conference registrants only; Early rate $109 / night, based on availability, before February 17) https://www.loewshotels.com/ventana-canyon/the-science-of-consciousness-2018?_=1489426840432

Deadlines

October 15 - Pre-Con Workshop Proposals Deadline

October 30 - Pre-Con Workshop Notifications

December 1 - General Conference Abstracts Deadline

November 1 - December 15 - General Conference Abstract Notifications

December 1 - Early Registration Deadline

February 15 - Final Program and Abstract Revisions

Registration Fees

Standard $550

​Students $450

Seniors/Alumni/Spouse $450

Workshops $50-$75 (will post by November 15)

Thurs. Dinner $60 - live music

Registration Includes:

Tuesday Welcome Reception

Wednesday and Friday Lite Poster / Evening Club Receptions

Saturday Closing party dinner

Thursday afternoon – free time

The Hotel offers free shuttles to:

Sabino Canyon - www.sabinocanyon.com

Additional activities will be announced.

Thursday Dinner – optional

7:00-10 pm

Contact:

Abi Behar Montefiore, center@u.arizona.edu, tel: 520-621-9317

http://www.consciousness.arizona.edu

