Johns Hopkins Carey Business School Adds 7 to Full-Time Faculty

Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Carey Business School has added seven research- and practice-track professors and lecturers to its full-time faculty for the start of the 2017-18 academic year, bringing the school’s total number of full-time faculty members to 93.

With these additions, the Carey Business School, established in 2007, has hired 65 full-time faculty members during the past five years.

Dean Bernard T. Ferrari said, “Carey recently received accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, which we view in part as recognition of our longstanding efforts to create a first-rate research and practice faculty. Our recent additions to our faculty underscore our focus on attracting the highest quality faculty talent. Our newest faculty will add to the culture of knowledge creation and knowledge sharing for which Johns Hopkins, the first research university in the United States, is known.”

The new faculty members, two in the research track and five in the practice track, earned their doctorates and other advanced degrees at institutions such as Harvard University, New York University, the University of Cambridge, the University of Chicago, the University of Maryland, and Johns Hopkins University.

In alphabetical order, the seven new members of the Carey Business School’s full-time faculty are:

Brandon Chicotsky, lecturer on the practice track, PhD in communications and information sciences from the University of Alabama, master of science in management from New York University. Areas of expertise include law and ethics, business communication, media branding with interdisciplinary aspects of human capital valuations, organizational management, and corporate public relations.

Steven Cohen, assistant professor on the practice track, PhD in communication from the University of Maryland, master in public policy from Harvard University. Areas of expertise include public speaking and communications. Cohen is also president of Summit Presentations, a company that provides communications training to managers. He previously served as an adjunct faculty member at the Carey Business School.

Vadim Elenev, assistant professor on the research track, PhD in finance from New York University. Areas of expertise include macrofinance, housing policy, monetary policy, and asset pricing.

Peter Marber, senior lecturer on the practice track, PhD in education from the University of Cambridge, master in international affairs from Columbia University. Areas of expertise include strategic planning and development, investment, and emerging markets trading. He has taught at Harvard and Columbia, as well as at the Carey Business School previously as an adjunct faculty member, and was the head of emerging markets investments at the Loomis, Sayles & Company investment management firm in Boston.

Diana Prieto, assistant professor on the practice track, PhD in industrial engineering, master of arts in statistics from the University of South Florida, and master of science in industrial engineering from Universidad del Norte in Colombia. Areas of expertise include disease surveillance, health disparities surveillance, and statistics. She previously was an assistant professor at Western Michigan University.

Stuart Urban, lecturer on the practice track, MBA in finance from Carey Business School, master of arts in applied economics and master of science in computer science from Johns Hopkins University. Areas of expertise include financial analysis, software engineering, and systems engineering. He previously worked as a software engineer and data scientist at Lockheed Martin, specializing in health care analytics, and as a technology analyst at the Federal Reserve Board. He also was an adjunct professor at the Carey Business School.

Luyi Yang, assistant professor on the research track, PhD in operations management and MBA from the University of Chicago. Areas of expertise include service operations, operational innovation, operations-marketing interface, mechanism design, and health care operations.

Accredited in February 2017 by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), Carey is the business school of Johns Hopkins University. The Carey Business School’s mission supports the development of business knowledge and the education of business leaders who will grow economies and societies, and who are exemplary citizens.