Georgetown Hosts Global Health Security Expert Beth Cameron

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Sept. 12, 2017) – Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Science and Security and the Georgetown Global Health Initiative welcome back to campus Dr. Beth Cameron, former senior director for global health security and biodefense in the Obama administration’s White House National Security Council.

On Friday, Sept. 15, Cameron, now senior director for the Nuclear Threat Initiative’s Global Biological Policy and Programs, will discuss why U.S. leadership continues to be vital in advancing the Global Health Security Agenda’s mission to build a world safe from biological threats. She will also explore issues from a global lens as she discusses the intricacies of incentivizing and adopting standards for reducing biological risk in an age of emerging and converging technologies.

Dr. Beth Cameron

Senior Director, Global Biological Policy and Programs Nuclear Threat Initiative

“Advancing Global Health Security and Reducing Future Biological Risk"

The potential to engineer new life-extending treatments, vaccines, and therapeutics is vital to combating disease; however, contrary to this tremendous promise is the risk that an emerging or manufactured agent could spread quickly and kill millions before a countermeasure could be developed and dispensed. Any such catastrophic biological event could rapidly shift global security dynamics by destabilizing economies, changing political landscapes, and disproportionately impacting populations.

Friday, September 15, 2017

8:00 - 9:00 a.m.

Georgetown University

37th and O Streets, NW

Washington, DC

Intercultural Center Executive Conference Room

