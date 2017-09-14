The Government of Canada Invests Over $21M in Innovative Health Research
Minister Philpott visits Laval University to meet with top researchers who have joined forces in the fight against HIV/AIDS and other diseases
August 21, 2017 – Québec City, Québec – Canadian Institutes of Health Research
Newswise — Researchers from Laval University and from across the country are working hard to create new scientific knowledge and tackle some of today's most pressing health issues that affect Canadians.
Today, the honourable Jane Philpott, Minister of Health, was at the CHU de Québec – Laval University Research Centre, to highlight a total investment of over $21M in cutting-edge research from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.
Twelve researchers, including two from Laval University, received $2.9M to undertake innovative biomedical and clinical HIV vaccine research projects. Furthermore, Dr. Gary Kobinger, renowned for his work on the world's first effective vaccine against the Ebola virus, received a $3.9M grant to work on a vaccine to prevent HIV. The Minister took the opportunity to commend a further 18 researchers from Laval University who received a total of $14.4M in funding to tackle conditions such as heart disease, asthma and cancer.
The Minister was joined by her Parliamentary Secretary, Joël Lightbound. During their visit, they had an opportunity to meet with researchers to learn about their projects, and participate in a lab tour.
Quotes
"It's always a great experience to meet with researchers who are at the forefront of creating the new scientific knowledge needed to treat illnesses, eradicate viruses like HIV, and improve quality of life. The researchers working at Laval University are a source of great inspiration to Canadians. We all benefit from their hard work."
- Jane Philpott
Minister of Health
"The brilliant researchers working at the CHU de Québec – Laval University Research Centre have helped put Laval University on the international stage for leading-edge scientific research. The projects funded through CIHR will improve the human condition by tackling some of the most devastating health issues of our time. The researchers being celebrated today should be very proud of what they are accomplishing."
- Joël Lightbound
Parliamentary Secretaryto the Minister of Health
Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert
"I wish to congratulate the most recent recipients of CIHR funding working at CHU de Québec – Laval University Research Centre. Each of your projects shows tremendous potential for adding to the scientific knowledge we have about conditions such as asthma, heart disease, cancer and HIV/AIDS. Thank you for your contributions to health research and to building a healthier Canada."
- Dr. Marc Ouellette
Scientific Director, CIHR Institute of Infection and Immunity
Quick Facts
CIHR has provided 12 grants in the area of biomedical and clinical HIV/AIDS research for a total investment of $2.9M. These grants are designed to support cutting-edge biomedical and clinical research related to the development of an HIV vaccine.
CIHR has awarded a grant of $3.9M to Laval University's Dr. Gary Kobinger to work towards developing a safe and effective HIV vaccine.
Today's announced research projects are partly funded by the CIHR HIV/AIDS Research Initiative, which is the research arm of the Federal Initiative to Address HIV/AIDS in Canada. It invests $21 million each year to support research, capacity building and knowledge translation activities in four key areas: Biomedical and clinical research; Health services and population health research; Community-Based Research; and the CIHR Canadian HIV Trials Network (CTN).
Project Grants are designed to support researchers at any career stage build and conduct health research and knowledge translation projects covering a range of areas, from discovery science and clinical research to strengthening the health care system and examining the social determinants of health. In the most recent Project Grant competition, CIHR provided $14.4M to support 18 researchers affiliated at Laval University.
