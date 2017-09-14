The Government of Canada Invests Over $21M in Innovative Health Research

Minister Philpott visits Laval University to meet with top researchers who have joined forces in the fight against HIV/AIDS and other diseases

August 21, 2017 – Québec City, Québec – Canadian Institutes of Health Research

Newswise — Researchers from Laval University and from across the country are working hard to create new scientific knowledge and tackle some of today's most pressing health issues that affect Canadians.

Today, the honourable Jane Philpott, Minister of Health, was at the CHU de Québec – Laval University Research Centre, to highlight a total investment of over $21M in cutting-edge research from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

Twelve researchers, including two from Laval University, received $2.9M to undertake innovative biomedical and clinical HIV vaccine research projects. Furthermore, Dr. Gary Kobinger, renowned for his work on the world's first effective vaccine against the Ebola virus, received a $3.9M grant to work on a vaccine to prevent HIV. The Minister took the opportunity to commend a further 18 researchers from Laval University who received a total of $14.4M in funding to tackle conditions such as heart disease, asthma and cancer.

The Minister was joined by her Parliamentary Secretary, Joël Lightbound. During their visit, they had an opportunity to meet with researchers to learn about their projects, and participate in a lab tour.