Researcher Can Provide Insight for Stories on #Equifax Hack

Reporters looking for experts to comment on the recent hacking of Equifax should contact Chase Cotton, a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Delaware. Cotton was instrumental in creating the Cybersecutiry Initiative (CSI), a partnership between UD, state and federal agencies and the private sector to address a problem that costs billions of dollars a year through education, training and research. Cotton has been an educator for technologies used in Internet and data services in the carrier environment for more 30 years and currently consults on communications and Internet architectures for many carriers and equipment vendors worldwide.

