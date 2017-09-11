 
Researcher Can Provide Insight for Stories on #Equifax Hack

Article ID: 680895

Released: 11-Sep-2017 2:50 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Delaware

  • Credit: Evan Krape/ University of Delaware

    Chase Cotton is a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Delaware and one of the founders of the Cybersecurity Initiative (CSI).

Crime and Forensic Science, Technology, Cybersecurity
KEYWORDS
  • Equifax, Cybersecurity, Hacking

    • Reporters looking for experts to comment on the recent hacking of Equifax should contact Chase Cotton, a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Delaware. Cotton was instrumental in creating the Cybersecutiry Initiative (CSI), a partnership between UD, state and federal agencies and the private sector to address a problem that costs billions of dollars a year through education, training and research. Cotton has been an educator for technologies used in Internet and data services in the carrier environment for more 30 years and currently consults on communications and Internet architectures for many carriers and equipment vendors worldwide.

    To set up an interview, contact Peter Bothum at 831-1418 or pbothum@udel.edu.

