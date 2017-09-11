 
Saving the World, One Robot Swarm-Infested Hurricane at a Time

Source Newsroom: University of California San Diego

Newswise — Thomas Bewley is the director of the Flow Control and Coordinated Robotics Labs at the University of California San Diego. He and his team have developed a system to build and coordinate scores of sensor-laden balloons to monitor hurricanes. Using onboard GPS and cellphone-grade sensors, each drifting balloon becomes part of a ``swarm’’ of robotic vehicles, which can periodically report, via satellite uplink, their position, the local temperature, pressure, humidity and wind velocity.

