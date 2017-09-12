Gift From Judge Judy Sheindlin Establishes Public Debate Forum at USC

Newswise — LOS ANGELES _ Sept. 12, 2017 _ A gift from Judge Judy Sheindlin will provide a forum space at USC Annenberg dedicated to public debate and advancing intellectually rigorous, civil and healthy discourse at a time when it is critically needed.

The Sheindlin Forum, inside Wallis Annenberg Hall, will be named for Judy and her husband, Jerry Sheindlin, and will be unveiled at a ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Outfitted with new technology and infrastructure for debate events, it will host the USC Annenberg Debate Series, new public programming designed to bring divergent perspectives together. The series will feature debates among high-profile thought leaders, students and local high school students.

Universities have a unique responsibility and opportunity to encourage the civil exchange of ideas, said Willow Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

“We want USC Annenberg to lead these conversations and be a center of well-informed and substantial dialogue and debate,” Bay said. “This is at the heart of the intellectual and academic experience we provide, and the Sheindlins’ generous gift will allow us to expand our debate programs not only at USC, but into our wider community.”

A former New York Family Court judge of 25 years, Judy Sheindlin retired from the bench in 1996 to launch the syndicated TV program that bears her name: “Judge Judy.” Since 1998, the show has retained its ranking as the No. 1 most-watched show in daytime television. Sheindlin’s husband is Jerry Sheindlin, a former judge of the Supreme Court of New York.

"USC Annenberg should set the example of how civilized debate and the free exchange of ideas by well-meaning people must be honored on college campuses,” Judge Sheindlin said. “When one searches for the truth, one should be armed with all available information. A closed mind is a dangerous thing.”

In addition to capital improvements, the gift will fund an endowment that will support Sheindlin Debate Fellows, graduate students who are passionate about the field of debate. Fellows will run debate programs at USC, including the USC Annenberg Debate Series. Besides hosting experts and student leaders, the new debate series also will involve youth from local public high schools.

The Sheindlins’ gift also will provide a venue and a platform for USC’s Trojan Debate Squad, one of the oldest and most successful college debate programs in the country. The program has led intercollegiate debate nationwide and many high-profile public events, including the famous 1935 debate between USC and Wiley College – featured in Oprah Winfrey’s “The Great Debaters.”

About the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

Located in Los Angeles at the University of Southern California, the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism is a national leader in education and scholarship in the fields of communication, journalism, public diplomacy and public relations. With an enrollment of more than 2,200 students, USC Annenberg offers doctoral, master's and bachelor's degree programs, as well as continuing development programs for working professionals across a broad scope of academic inquiry. The school's comprehensive curriculum emphasizes the core skills of leadership, innovation, service and entrepreneurship and draws upon the resources of a networked university located in the media capital of the world.

##