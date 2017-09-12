Announcing the TCT 2017 Late-Breaking Trials and First Report Investigations

Newswise — NEW YORK, NY – September 12, 2017 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) has announced the 12 late-breaking trials and 16 first report investigations that will be presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2017 scientific symposium. TCT, the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, will take place October 29 – November 2, 2017 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

Every year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and highlights the latest data on the most innovative treatments that will impact patient care and how physicians treat heart disease, the leading cause of death in the world. The studies selected examine the safety and effectiveness of minimally invasive techniques, pharmaceuticals, technologies, and devices that show potential to treat or prevent cardiovascular disease.

Late-breaking clinical trials and first report investigations will be presented in the Main Arena and highlighted during press conferences scheduled for Monday, October 30; Tuesday, October 31; Wednesday, November 1; and Thursday, November 2. TCT press conferences will be held each morning beginning at 7:30 AM MT.

The complete agenda for TCT 2017 is now available online. Browse through a wide array of topics and learn more about individual sessions, presentations, and faculty. Media are invited to attend TCT and can apply for media credentials online at: http://www.crf.org/tct/press/press-registration-form.

Monday, October 30

Late-Breaking Trials

CULPRIT-SHOCK: A Randomized Trial of Multivessel PCI in Cardiogenic Shock

Holger Thiele

EXCEL QOL: Quality of Life After PCI vs CABG in Left Main Coronary Artery Disease

Suzanne J. Baron

DKCRUSH-V: A Randomized Trial of Double Kissing Crush vs Provisional Stenting for Treatment of Distal Left Main Bifurcation Lesions

Shao-Liang Chen

First Report Investigations

HREVS: A Randomized Trial of PCI vs CABG vs Hybrid Revascularization in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Vladimir Ganyukov

HARMONEE: A Randomized Trial of a Bioabsorbable Polymer-Based DES With a Luminal CD34+ Antibody Coating vs a Durable Polymer-Based DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Shigeru Saito

DARE: A Randomized Trial of a Drug-Eluting Balloon vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery In-Stent Restenosis

Jose P.S. Henriques

VAMPIRE 3: A Randomized Trial of Distal Filter Protection During PCI of High-Risk Plaque

Kiyoshi Hibi

Tuesday, October 31

Late-Breaking Trials

ABSORB IV: 30-Day Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of a Bioresorbable Scaffold vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Gregg W. Stone

ABSORB III: 3-Year Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of a Bioresorbable Scaffold vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Stephen G. Ellis

PARTNER 2A and SAPIEN 3 Cost-effectiveness: Cost-effectiveness of TAVR vs SAVR in Intermediate-Risk Patients With Aortic Stenosis

David J. Cohen

First Report Investigations

ABSORB II: 4-Year Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of a Bioresorbable Scaffold vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Bernard R. Chevalier

CrossBoss First: A Randomized Trial of Antegrade Dissection and Re-entry vs Standard Wire Escalation for Crossing Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusions

Emmanouil S. Brilakis

REVASC: A Randomized Trial to Assess Recovery of Left Ventricular Function After PCI of Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusions

Kambis Mashayekhi

FAVOR II China: Diagnostic Accuracy of the Angiographic Quantitative Flow Ratio in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Bo Xu

FAVOR II Europe Japan: Diagnostic Accuracy of the Angiographic Quantitative Flow Ratio in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Jelmer Westra

Wednesday, November 1

Late-Breaking Trials

SENIOR: A Randomized Trial of a Bioabsorbable Polymer-Based Metallic DES vs a BMS With Short DAPT in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease Older Than 75 Years

Olivier Varenne

DAPT STEMI: A Randomized Trial of 6-Month vs 12-Month DAPT After DES Implantation in STEMI

Elvin Kedhi

REDUCE: A Randomized Trial of 3-Month vs 12-Month DAPT After Implantation of a Bioabsorbable Polymer-Based Metallic DES With a Luminal CD34+ Antibody Coating in Patients With ACS

Harry Suryapranata

First Report Investigations

MITRAL: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Replacement in Patients With Severe Mitral Valve Disease Secondary to Mitral Annular Calcification or Failed Annuloplasty Rings

Mayra Guerrero

INTREPID: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Replacement in Patients With Severe Mitral Regurgitation

Paul Sorajja

TENDYNE: 1-Year Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Replacement in Patients With Severe Mitral Regurgitation

David W.M. Muller

TRACER: 6-Month Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Neochordal Repair in Patients With Severe Primary Mitral Regurgitation

James S. Gammie

MAVERIC: 6-Month Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Repair in Patients With Severe Secondary Mitral Regurgitation

Stephen G. Worthley

Thursday, November 2

Late-Breaking Trials

PREVAIL: 5-Year Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of Left Atrial Appendage Closure vs Medical Therapy in Patients With Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation

Vivek Y. Reddy

ORBITA: A Randomized, Sham-Controlled Trial of PCI in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

Rasha Al-Lamee

FAME 2: 3-Year Clinical and Cost-Effectiveness Outcomes of FFR-Guided PCI in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

William F. Fearon

First Report Investigations

TRI-REPAIR: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter TV Repair in Patients With Severe Secondary Tricuspid Regurgitation

Georg Nickenig

FORMA: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter TV Repair in Patients With Severe Secondary Tricuspid Regurgitation

Susheel K. Kodali

