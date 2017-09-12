 
Announcing the TCT 2017 Late-Breaking Trials and First Report Investigations

Agenda Available Online

Released: 12-Sep-2017

    • Newswise — NEW YORK, NY – September 12, 2017 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) has announced the 12 late-breaking trials and 16 first report investigations that will be presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2017 scientific symposium. TCT, the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, will take place October 29 – November 2, 2017 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

    Every year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and highlights the latest data on the most innovative treatments that will impact patient care and how physicians treat heart disease, the leading cause of death in the world. The studies selected examine the safety and effectiveness of minimally invasive techniques, pharmaceuticals, technologies, and devices that show potential to treat or prevent cardiovascular disease.

    Late-breaking clinical trials and first report investigations will be presented in the Main Arena and highlighted during press conferences scheduled for Monday, October 30; Tuesday, October 31; Wednesday, November 1; and Thursday, November 2. TCT press conferences will be held each morning beginning at 7:30 AM MT.

    The complete agenda for TCT 2017 is now available online. Browse through a wide array of topics and learn more about individual sessions, presentations, and faculty. Media are invited to attend TCT and can apply for media credentials online at: http://www.crf.org/tct/press/press-registration-form.

     

    Monday, October 30

    Late-Breaking Trials

    CULPRIT-SHOCK: A Randomized Trial of Multivessel PCI in Cardiogenic Shock

    Holger Thiele

    EXCEL QOL: Quality of Life After PCI vs CABG in Left Main Coronary Artery Disease

    Suzanne J. Baron

    DKCRUSH-V: A Randomized Trial of Double Kissing Crush vs Provisional Stenting for Treatment of Distal Left Main Bifurcation Lesions

    Shao-Liang Chen

    First Report Investigations

    HREVS: A Randomized Trial of PCI vs CABG vs Hybrid Revascularization in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

    Vladimir Ganyukov

    HARMONEE: A Randomized Trial of a Bioabsorbable Polymer-Based DES With a Luminal CD34+ Antibody Coating vs a Durable Polymer-Based DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

    Shigeru Saito

    DARE: A Randomized Trial of a Drug-Eluting Balloon vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery In-Stent Restenosis

    Jose P.S. Henriques

    VAMPIRE 3: A Randomized Trial of Distal Filter Protection During PCI of High-Risk Plaque

    Kiyoshi Hibi

     

    Tuesday, October 31

    Late-Breaking Trials

    ABSORB IV: 30-Day Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of a Bioresorbable Scaffold vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

    Gregg W. Stone

    ABSORB III: 3-Year Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of a Bioresorbable Scaffold vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

    Stephen G. Ellis

    PARTNER 2A and SAPIEN 3 Cost-effectiveness: Cost-effectiveness of TAVR vs SAVR in Intermediate-Risk Patients With Aortic Stenosis

    David J. Cohen

    First Report Investigations

    ABSORB II: 4-Year Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of a Bioresorbable Scaffold vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

    Bernard R. Chevalier

    CrossBoss First: A Randomized Trial of Antegrade Dissection and Re-entry vs Standard Wire Escalation for Crossing Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusions

    Emmanouil S. Brilakis

    REVASC: A Randomized Trial to Assess Recovery of Left Ventricular Function After PCI of Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusions

    Kambis Mashayekhi

    FAVOR II China: Diagnostic Accuracy of the Angiographic Quantitative Flow Ratio in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

    Bo Xu

    FAVOR II Europe Japan: Diagnostic Accuracy of the Angiographic Quantitative Flow Ratio in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

    Jelmer Westra

     

    Wednesday, November 1

    Late-Breaking Trials

    SENIOR: A Randomized Trial of a Bioabsorbable Polymer-Based Metallic DES vs a BMS With Short DAPT in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease Older Than 75 Years

    Olivier Varenne

    DAPT STEMI: A Randomized Trial of 6-Month vs 12-Month DAPT After DES Implantation in STEMI

    Elvin Kedhi

    REDUCE: A Randomized Trial of 3-Month vs 12-Month DAPT After Implantation of a Bioabsorbable Polymer-Based Metallic DES With a Luminal CD34+ Antibody Coating in Patients With ACS

    Harry Suryapranata

    First Report Investigations

    MITRAL: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Replacement in Patients With Severe Mitral Valve Disease Secondary to Mitral Annular Calcification or Failed Annuloplasty Rings

    Mayra Guerrero

    INTREPID: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Replacement in Patients With Severe Mitral Regurgitation

    Paul Sorajja

    TENDYNE: 1-Year Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Replacement in Patients With Severe Mitral Regurgitation

    David W.M. Muller

    TRACER: 6-Month Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Neochordal Repair in Patients With Severe Primary Mitral Regurgitation

    James S. Gammie

    MAVERIC: 6-Month Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Repair in Patients With Severe Secondary Mitral Regurgitation

    Stephen G. Worthley

     

    Thursday, November 2

    Late-Breaking Trials       

    PREVAIL: 5-Year Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of Left Atrial Appendage Closure vs Medical Therapy in Patients With Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation

    Vivek Y. Reddy

    ORBITA: A Randomized, Sham-Controlled Trial of PCI in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

    Rasha Al-Lamee

    FAME 2: 3-Year Clinical and Cost-Effectiveness Outcomes of FFR-Guided PCI in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease

    William F. Fearon

    First Report Investigations

    TRI-REPAIR: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter TV Repair in Patients With Severe Secondary Tricuspid Regurgitation

    Georg Nickenig

    FORMA: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter TV Repair in Patients With Severe Secondary Tricuspid Regurgitation

    Susheel K. Kodali

    Receive updates on Twitter at http://twitter.com/TCTConference and http://twitter.com/crfheart.

     

    About CRF and TCT

    The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and educate doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease.

    Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 29th year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

    For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

     

