Announcing the TCT 2017 Late-Breaking Trials and First Report Investigations

Newswise — NEW YORK, NY – September 12, 2017 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) has announced the 12 late-breaking trials and 16 first report investigations that will be presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2017 scientific symposium. TCT, the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, will take place October 29 – November 2, 2017 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.
Every year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and highlights the latest data on the most innovative treatments that will impact patient care and how physicians treat heart disease, the leading cause of death in the world. The studies selected examine the safety and effectiveness of minimally invasive techniques, pharmaceuticals, technologies, and devices that show potential to treat or prevent cardiovascular disease.
Late-breaking clinical trials and first report investigations will be presented in the Main Arena and highlighted during press conferences scheduled for Monday, October 30; Tuesday, October 31; Wednesday, November 1; and Thursday, November 2. TCT press conferences will be held each morning beginning at 7:30 AM MT.
The complete agenda for TCT 2017 is now available online. Browse through a wide array of topics and learn more about individual sessions, presentations, and faculty. Media are invited to attend TCT and can apply for media credentials online at: http://www.crf.org/tct/press/press-registration-form.
Monday, October 30
Late-Breaking Trials
CULPRIT-SHOCK: A Randomized Trial of Multivessel PCI in Cardiogenic Shock
Holger Thiele
EXCEL QOL: Quality of Life After PCI vs CABG in Left Main Coronary Artery Disease
Suzanne J. Baron
DKCRUSH-V: A Randomized Trial of Double Kissing Crush vs Provisional Stenting for Treatment of Distal Left Main Bifurcation Lesions
Shao-Liang Chen
First Report Investigations
HREVS: A Randomized Trial of PCI vs CABG vs Hybrid Revascularization in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease
Vladimir Ganyukov
HARMONEE: A Randomized Trial of a Bioabsorbable Polymer-Based DES With a Luminal CD34+ Antibody Coating vs a Durable Polymer-Based DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease
Shigeru Saito
DARE: A Randomized Trial of a Drug-Eluting Balloon vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery In-Stent Restenosis
Jose P.S. Henriques
VAMPIRE 3: A Randomized Trial of Distal Filter Protection During PCI of High-Risk Plaque
Kiyoshi Hibi
Tuesday, October 31
Late-Breaking Trials
ABSORB IV: 30-Day Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of a Bioresorbable Scaffold vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease
Gregg W. Stone
ABSORB III: 3-Year Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of a Bioresorbable Scaffold vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease
Stephen G. Ellis
PARTNER 2A and SAPIEN 3 Cost-effectiveness: Cost-effectiveness of TAVR vs SAVR in Intermediate-Risk Patients With Aortic Stenosis
David J. Cohen
First Report Investigations
ABSORB II: 4-Year Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of a Bioresorbable Scaffold vs a Metallic DES in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease
Bernard R. Chevalier
CrossBoss First: A Randomized Trial of Antegrade Dissection and Re-entry vs Standard Wire Escalation for Crossing Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusions
Emmanouil S. Brilakis
REVASC: A Randomized Trial to Assess Recovery of Left Ventricular Function After PCI of Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusions
Kambis Mashayekhi
FAVOR II China: Diagnostic Accuracy of the Angiographic Quantitative Flow Ratio in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease
Bo Xu
FAVOR II Europe Japan: Diagnostic Accuracy of the Angiographic Quantitative Flow Ratio in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease
Jelmer Westra
Wednesday, November 1
Late-Breaking Trials
SENIOR: A Randomized Trial of a Bioabsorbable Polymer-Based Metallic DES vs a BMS With Short DAPT in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease Older Than 75 Years
Olivier Varenne
DAPT STEMI: A Randomized Trial of 6-Month vs 12-Month DAPT After DES Implantation in STEMI
Elvin Kedhi
REDUCE: A Randomized Trial of 3-Month vs 12-Month DAPT After Implantation of a Bioabsorbable Polymer-Based Metallic DES With a Luminal CD34+ Antibody Coating in Patients With ACS
Harry Suryapranata
First Report Investigations
MITRAL: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Replacement in Patients With Severe Mitral Valve Disease Secondary to Mitral Annular Calcification or Failed Annuloplasty Rings
Mayra Guerrero
INTREPID: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Replacement in Patients With Severe Mitral Regurgitation
Paul Sorajja
TENDYNE: 1-Year Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Replacement in Patients With Severe Mitral Regurgitation
David W.M. Muller
TRACER: 6-Month Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Neochordal Repair in Patients With Severe Primary Mitral Regurgitation
James S. Gammie
MAVERIC: 6-Month Outcomes of Transcatheter MV Repair in Patients With Severe Secondary Mitral Regurgitation
Stephen G. Worthley
Thursday, November 2
Late-Breaking Trials
PREVAIL: 5-Year Outcomes From a Randomized Trial of Left Atrial Appendage Closure vs Medical Therapy in Patients With Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation
Vivek Y. Reddy
ORBITA: A Randomized, Sham-Controlled Trial of PCI in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease
Rasha Al-Lamee
FAME 2: 3-Year Clinical and Cost-Effectiveness Outcomes of FFR-Guided PCI in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease
William F. Fearon
First Report Investigations
TRI-REPAIR: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter TV Repair in Patients With Severe Secondary Tricuspid Regurgitation
Georg Nickenig
FORMA: 30-Day Outcomes of Transcatheter TV Repair in Patients With Severe Secondary Tricuspid Regurgitation
Susheel K. Kodali
About CRF and TCT
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and educate doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease.
Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 29th year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.
For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.
