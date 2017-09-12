Clinical Trials and Cutting-Edge Radiation Oncology Research to Be Featured at ASTRO’s Annual Meeting in San Diego

Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., September 12, 2017 – The press program for the 2017 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) will feature advances in cancer research, including reports from phase II and III clinical trials. Studies that examine innovative treatments, such as immunotherapy, mental health influences on cancer outcomes and optimal radiation dosing and sequencing, will also be presented at the largest meeting for the field of radiation oncology.

The meeting, which is expected to attract more than 11,000 attendees, will be held September 24 through 27, 2017, at the San Diego Convention Center. Researchers selected for the press program will share their findings in a series of news briefings held in room 24C and webcast live to registered press (registration available here). The schedule is as follows:

The Science of Radiation Oncology: Innovative Approaches

Sunday, September 24, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Pacific time

“Consolidative radiotherapy for limited metastatic non-small cell lung cancer: A randomized phase II trial,” Puneeth Iyengar, MD, PhD, University of Texas Southwestern (Abstract LBA-3)

“Phase II 5-arm trial of ipilimumab plus lung or liver stereotactic radiation for patients with advanced malignancies,” James Welsh, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center (Abstract LBA-5)

“Novel associations between the immune landscape of prostate cancer and post-operative radiation response,” Shuang (George) Zhao, MD, MSE, University of Michigan (Abstract 3)

[invited study to be confirmed]

Moderator: Brian Czito, MD, Duke University

Quality Care in Radiation Oncology: Refining Treatments

Monday, September 25, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pacific time

“A phase III trial of pelvic radiation therapy versus vaginal cuff brachytherapy followed by paclitaxel/carboplatin chemotherapy in patients with high-risk, early-stage endometrial cancer: A Gynecology Oncology Group study,” Marcus Randall, MD, FASTRO, University of Kentucky (Abstract LBA-1)

“Two-year results for MC1273, a phase II evaluation of aggressive dose de-escalation for adjuvant chemoradiation in HPV+ oropharynx squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC),” Daniel Ma, MD, Mayo Clinic (Abstract LBA-14)

“Hypofractionated radiation therapy after mastectomy for the treatment of high-risk breast cancer: Five-year follow-up result of a randomized trial,” Shulian Wang, MD, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College (Abstract 5)

“Long-term results of RTOG 0617: A randomized phase III comparison of standard dose versus high dose conformal chemoradiotherapy +/- cetuximab for stage III NSCLC,” Jeffrey Bradley, MD, FASTRO, Washington University at St. Louis (Abstract 227)

Moderator: Paul Harari, MD, FASTRO, ASTRO President-elect, University of Wisconsin

The Healing Art of Radiation Oncology: Patient Well-being

Tuesday, September 26, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Pacific time

“Healthcare disparities in cancer patients receiving radiation: Changes in insurance status after Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act,” Fumiko Chino, MD, Duke University (Abstract LBA-15)

“Study of total and undiagnosed depression in a cancer patient population at an urban cancer center,” Jason Domogauer, PhD, Rutgers University (Abstract 21)

“The long-lasting relationship of distress on radiation oncology-specific clinical outcomes,” Justin Anderson, Virginia Commonwealth University (Abstract 22)

“The patient's perspective on breast radiation therapy: Initial fears and expectations versus reality,” Narek Shaverdian, MD, University of California, Los Angeles (Abstract 85)

Moderator: Brian Kavanagh, MD, MPH, FASTRO, ASTRO President, University of Colorado

Embargoed news releases and highlighted abstracts will be provided to registered news media in advance of the meeting, and, upon request, outside experts are available to comment. Audio recordings, author slides and high-resolution photos will be posted online after each briefing.

An on-site press office in room 24B of the San Diego Convention Center will be open during business hours Sunday through Wednesday. Registration for the meeting is complimentary for credentialed news media and public information officers at institutions presenting research at the meeting. Information on press registration and briefing webcasts is available online.

Follow the meeting on Twitter using #ASTRO17. More information about the meeting is available at the ASTRO Annual Meeting webpage or online conference planner.

