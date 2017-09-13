The Association for Molecular Pathology Announces 2017 Award Recipients

Newswise — BETHESDA, Md. – September 5, 2017 – The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, non-profit organization serving molecular diagnostics professionals, today announced the recipients of this year’s Jeffrey A. Kant Leadership and AMP Meritorious Service Awards. These prestigious awards will be presented together with the previously announced winner of the AMP Award for Excellence in Molecular Diagnostics during the AMP 2017 Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City, UT this November.

Award for Excellence in Molecular Diagnostics

Andrew P. Feinberg, MD, MPH

Director of the Center for Epigenetics and Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Whiting School of Engineering, and Bloomberg School of Public Health

Dr. Feinberg has earned this year’s Award for Excellence in Molecular Diagnostics, the society's highest honor, for his lifetime of service and noteworthy achievements in the field. Dr. Feinberg has dedicated his career to understanding the epigenetic basis of normal development and disease, including cancer, aging, and neuropsychiatric illness. His numerous honors include the MERIT Award of the National Cancer Institute, the NIH Director’s Pioneer Award, and the Feodor Lynen Medal for pioneering the field of cancer epigenetics.

Jeffrey A. Kant Leadership Award

Gregory J. Tsongalis, PhD

Director of Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Professor of Pathology at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth

Dr. Tsongalis is being recognized with this award for his exceptional leadership in the advancement of AMP’s mission and vision. He has been an active AMP member since 1995, serving as AMP President in 2008, the Program Committee Chair in 2005, and as Director of the Molecular Genetic Pathology Review Course in 2017. In addition, Dr. Tsongalis has also served on AMP’s Nominating Committee (1996), Genetics Subdivision Training and Education Committee (1998), Solid Tumors Training and Education Committee (2001), Infectious Diseases Clinical Practice Committee (2003), and as the leader of numerous Working Groups and projects. Dr. Tsongalis has dedicated his entire career to applying new molecular techniques to diagnostic questions that are not adequately addressed by traditional laboratory methods.

AMP Meritorious Service Award

Alexis B. Carter, MD

Physician Informaticist at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Dr. Carter is being recognized with this award for her exceptional, extensive, and often behind-the scenes volunteer efforts over the years. An AMP member since 2003, Dr. Carter is the society’s first Informatics Subdivision Chair, and she has served on AMP’s Board of Directors since 2015. Dr. Carter played a pivotal role in the formation and evolution of AMP’s Informatics Interest Group, which became a formal subdivision in 2014. In addition, Dr. Carter has served as a Publications & Communication Committee member since 2005, and as AMP Liaison to the development of the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) Genetic Test Registry in 2010-2011. In her capacity as AMP’s Test Directory Editor, Dr. Carter spearheaded efforts to redesign and add new functionalities to the society’s Test Directory, which was launched this year on DNA Day (April 25). Dr. Carter is board-certified in Anatomic Pathology, Clinical Pathology, Molecular Genetic Pathology and Clinical Informatics, and her clinical practice is in both clinical informatics and molecular genetic pathology.

“Every year, AMP honors several indispensable individuals at various stages of their careers through our prestigious awards,” said Federico A. Monzon, MD, AMP President. “On behalf of the more than 2,300 AMP members, I would like to congratulate Drs. Feinberg, Tsongalis, and Carter on these awards, and to thank them for their decades of service to the society and unwavering commitment to the molecular diagnostics community and the patients we serve.”

For more information on the AMP 2017 Annual Meeting, please visit our meeting website.

Register for the AMP 2017 Annual Meeting here.

ABOUT AMP

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) was founded in 1995 to provide structure and leadership to the emerging field of molecular diagnostics. AMP's 2,300+ members practice in the various disciplines of molecular diagnostics, including bioinformatics, infectious diseases, inherited conditions and oncology. They include individuals from academic and community medical centers, government, and industry; including pathologist and doctoral scientist laboratory directors; basic and translational scientists; technologists; and trainees. Through the efforts of its Board of Directors, Committees, Working Groups, and members, AMP is the primary resource for expertise, education, and collaboration in one of the fastest growing fields in healthcare. AMP members influence policy and regulation on the national and international levels, ultimately serving to advance innovation in the field and protect patient access to high quality, appropriate testing. For more information, visit www.amp.org. Follow AMP on Twitter: @AMPath.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Andrew Noble

anoble@amp.org

415-722-2129

###