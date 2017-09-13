U.S. News & World Report Ranks Babson College No. 1 for Entrepreneurship for 21st Consecutive Time

Newswise — U.S. News & World Report has ranked Babson College the No. 1 undergraduate school for entrepreneurship in the United States for the 21st consecutive time, ahead of such institutions as MIT, University of California-Berkeley, and University of Pennsylvania (Wharton).

Other schools rounding out this year’s Top 5 list are:

2. Massachusetts Inst. of Technology (Sloan)

3. Indiana University–Bloomington (Kelley)

3. University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

5. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

“We are honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the leader in undergraduate entrepreneurship education for the 21st consecutive time,” said Babson President Kerry Healey. “As we look ahead to our Centennial, we are focused on educating Entrepreneurs of All Kinds who will make a difference in the world. With a special focus on strengthening family enterprises, advancing women-led entrepreneurship, and driving social impact, we remain committed to being the global leader in entrepreneurship education in our second century.”

Each year, U.S. News & World Report ranks undergraduate business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. This reputational ranking reflects the high esteem that leaders in the field of business education hold for Babson College’s faculty and undergraduate degree. The magazine surveys business school deans and senior faculty.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition as the strongest undergraduate program in entrepreneurship from U.S. News & World Report. This acknowledgement from our business education peers illuminates the impressive work of our faculty, staff, and students. We are continuing our work to prepare students for the economy of tomorrow and for industries that do not even yet exist, creating a distinctive educational experience for leaders who will create social and economic value for decades to come,” said Babson College Undergraduate School Dean Ian Lapp.

This ranking success is just the latest achievement for the College’s programs.

Babson College is continuing its innovations in affordability by offering all students an accelerated path to obtaining their undergraduate degree in as little as three years.

PayScale ranked Babson the No. 1 private business school for salary potential for the third year in a row.

Babson has broken ground on the new Babson Recreation and Athletics Center (BRAC), a new modern fitness and recreation facility that will benefit the entire college community.

