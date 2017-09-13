The Ohio State University to Host CUR Summer Meetings in 2019

The Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus will host the Undergraduate Research Program Directors Meeting and Annual Business Meeting of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) in June 2019. At these annual events, approximately 400 faculty and academic professionals interested in the improvement, management, and promotion of undergraduate research and creative activities share ideas, strategies, and best practices as well as chart the future of CUR.

CUR Executive Officer Elizabeth L. Ambos said, “Given The Ohio State University’s major institutional commitment to diverse undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry, it is fitting that its flagship campus will host CUR’s 2019 summer meetings. The many amenities of the community will provide a conducive setting for dialogue about the advancement of undergraduate research.”

Said Lorraine S. Wallace, director of OSU’s Office of Undergraduate Research & Creative Inquiry, “The Ohio State University is pleased to host the Council on Undergraduate Research summer meetings in June 2019. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to explore Ohio’s capital city and the beautiful OSU campus while learning about cutting-edge undergraduate research initiatives being conducted across the United States and beyond.”

Twenty-nine OSU representatives attended the 2017 National Conference on Undergraduate Research in Memphis, placing OSU in the top 50 institutions sending individuals to this annual showcase of undergraduate research work.