Temple Sets Annual Fundraising Record, Exceeding $90 Million for the First Time

Newswise — Temple University has set a new record for fundraising, exceeding $90 million in a year for the first time ever and surpassing the previous all-time high by more than $6 million.

The record fundraising year, which ended June 30, resulted in $90.6 million to support students, faculty, research, community programs, campus improvements and more. The banner year represents continued fundraising successes at practically every level, including:

Boosting alumni engagement: More than 4,500 alumni attended one or more Alumni Relations events this year (a 10 percent increase), and young alumni event attendees grew by 44 percent. More than 2,000 students participated in Alumni Relations events last fiscal year (an 18 percent bump), and volunteerism rose considerably.

Increasing Conwell Society members: Participation in Temple’s leadership annual-giving society rose by 6.7 percent.

Maintaining alumni donors: An important element of Temple’s overall donor base, 20,649 alumni donors gave this year, compared to the previous year’s 20,403.

Sustaining a high level of principal and major gift donors: Principal-gift donors, or those who gave $1 million or more, held steady, while major donors, or those who gave $50,000 to $999,999, grew nearly 18 percent.

“These results demonstrate the sustained strength and scope of Temple’s fundraising efforts as we expand our culture of philanthropy,” President Richard M. Englert said. “We thank all of our donors for providing such vital support.”

“Temple’s momentum continues to move forward, and Jim will no doubt find there are growing numbers of alumni and friends who want to support our historic mission,” Englert said.

A variety of Temple schools, colleges and units experienced outstanding results, including the Temple Health System, the Beasley School of Law, Boyer College of Music and Dance, College of Public Health, Fox School of Business, and Klein College of Media and Communication, which was renamed for broadcasting pioneer Lew Klein , who has spent more than six decades teaching at Temple.

The renaming also recognizes a historic, multimillion-dollar gift to the school from Klein and his wife, Janet. Their gift was supported by two additional seven-figure contributions from Temple Trustee Steve Charles, SMC ’80, and Trustee H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest and his wife, Marguerite.

In a universitywide challenge to improve alumni participation, the Beasley School of Law and Boyer College of Music and Dance each received $25,000 in funding to recognize the highest alumni participation increases this June over June 2016. The challenge was supported by Trustee Joseph Coradino, CLA ’74, and President Englert.

Other areas of fundraising strength include undergraduate programs, Temple Libraries and Athletics , among others.