Limiting Surgeries for Small Kidney Tumors

13-Sep-2017

  • Credit: Peter Baker

    Brian M. Shuch, MD Assistant Professor of Urology and of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging

CHANNELS
Cancer, Kidney Disease
KEYWORDS
  • Kidney Cancer, Yale Cancer Center, Genetic Mutations, surgical care of cancer

    • Newswise — Not all kidney cancers are killers, and many small tumors can be left alone or watched over time because there is a low risk they will become dangerous, according to Dr. Brian Shuch at the Yale School of Medicine.

    While doctors can detect more tumors because of increasingly sensitive tools, such as MRIs, surgery to remove the cancer is not called for in many cases, said Shuch, an assistant professor of urology and radiology.

    “Many of these small tumors are very indolent or wimpy — low grade or low aggressiveness and low potential to spread or cause harm,” Shuch said. As many as 90 percent of tumors smaller than 4 centimeters fall into this category. Some actually turn out to be benign, he said.

    Read the full article from the New Haven Register at http://www.nhregister.com/health/article/Yale-doctor-seeks-to-limit-surgeries-for-small-12185688.php

