Former U.S. Attorney Zach Fardon to Join Law School as Visiting Scholar

Newswise — Zach Fardon, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, will be joining Northwestern Pritzker School of Law as a Visiting Distinguished Scholar for the 2017-18 academic year.

During his tenure, Fardon will lead a series of talks about gun violence in Chicago. He will speak directly on this issue and also moderate conversations with stakeholders from the legal, nonprofit and law enforcement communities.

Fardon served as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois from 2013 until early 2017. Under his leadership, the U.S. Attorney’s office was recognized for numerous significant investigations and prosecutions involving international terrorism and terrorism financing, public corruption, corporate fraud, violent crime, narcotics and gangs.

As U.S. Attorney, Fardon directed the implementation of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a federal anti-gun violence initiative with the Chicago Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Currently, he is managing partner and head of litigation for the Chicago office of King & Spalding.

Fardon’s first talk, “Gun Violence in Chicago: Past, Present and the Long Path Forward,” will take place at noon Thursday, Oct. 5, in Rubloff 180 on the Law School’s Chicago campus.