Multigene Test May Help Identify Hereditary Kidney Cancers

Newswise — A multigene panel test could be a useful diagnostic tool to help clinicians identify patients with a hereditary kidney cancer syndrome, according to the results of a study published in Cancer.1

“We know that a large number of patients with kidney cancer have an inherited predisposition,” study researcher Brian Shuch, MD, of the department of urology at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, told Cancer Therapy Advisor. “We are now able to test these patients with a multigene panel that can facilitate identification of a germline variant.”

According to Dr Shuch, the panel tested for 19 genes currently known to increase the risk for kidney cancer. All of these genes are inherited genes — called germline variants — and are possessed in every cell of the patient's body.

