American University Expert: DACA Ending Creates Opportunity for Total Immigration Reform

Newswise — Ernesto Castaneda is assistant professor of sociology at American University in Washington, D.C., and editor of Immigration and Categorical Inequality: Migration to the City and the Birth of Race and Ethnicity, a new book that gives insight into the rise of nativism in the U.S. and beyond.

Castaneda is available for interview to discuss health effects on immigrants and immigration issues in the U.S. His research has been cited in Pacific Standard and The Hill. His policy briefs on border and immigration issues can be found here. He can conduct interviews in Spanish and English.

The following quote from Castaneda may also be used in coverage:

"While it is unfortunate that DACA has ended, and many youth are in limbo and experiencing anxiety because of that decision, there is an opportunity in the near future for a bipartisan bill in Congress to address immigration reform, and create a pathway for citizenship for both the dreamers and other undocumented immigrants. Public opinion is in support of the dreamers and also for fixing America's broken immigration system."

