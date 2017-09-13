Research Highlights Therapeutic Effect of Dialysis on Nerve Structure and Function

Newswise — Phoenix, September 13, 2017 – Today, at the 2017 American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting, Adeniyi Borire, MBBS, was honored with the 2017 Golseth Young Investigator Award for his abstract, Effects of Haemodialysis on Intraneural Blood Flow in End-Stage Kidney Disease.

“We are incredibly proud to honor Dr. Borire with this award,” said Dr. Francis O. Walker, AANEM 2017 co-chair of the Program Committee, who selected the winner. “This award not only honors Dr. Borire’s current original research, but also his future in advancing neuromuscular and electrodiagnostic medicine science. We look forward to watching how his research develops.”

“It is a great honor to win this award,” said Borire. “It validates the time and effort put into the research and propels me to pursue my research interests.”

In his current research, Effects of Haemodialysis on Intraneural Blood Flow in End-Stage Kidney Disease, Dr. Borire said, “Interestingly, there were significant improvements in intraneural blood flow (INBF) and electrodiagnostic parameters following a single session of hemodialysis, which highlights the therapeutic effect of dialysis on nerve structure and function.”

For this research, Dr. Borire used neuromuscular ultrasound to quantify intraneural blood flow (INBF) in 19 patients with end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Through this research, they identified a significant portion had detectable INBF, compared to none in the control group.

Dr. Borire also said, “INBF was predominantly detectable inpatients with large nerves and moderate to severe neuropathy, which suggests it is a late market of neuropathy.”

Dr. Borire received his undergraduate medical degree at the University of Lagos, Nigeria, before migrating to Australia in 2009. He completed his general neurology training as well as a fellowship in clinical neurophysiology in Sydney. He is currently undertaking a PhD at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

The runner up for the Golseth Young Investigator Award is Berdale Colorado, DO, MPH, of Washington University Orthopedics in St. Louis for his abstract, Prevalence of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Presenting With Symptoms in an Ulnar Nerve Distribution: a Prospective Study.

