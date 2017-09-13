10 Research Studies Improving Neuromuscular Patient Care from the AANEM Annual Meeting

Newswise — Phoenix, September 13, 2017 – The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) honored 10 neuromuscular (NM) and electrodiagnostic (EDX) abstracts with its President’s Research Initiative Award at the 2017 AANEM Annual Meeting in Phoenix.

Of the more than 200 abstracts selected for presentation this year, the President’s Research Initiative Award is awarded to the best 10 that reflect the AANEM president’s research focus for the year. For 2017, President William Pease, MD, selected Enhancing the Understanding, Diagnosis and Management of Painful NM Conditions. These abstracts all provided key findings and insights in improving the care provided to neuromuscular patients.

“At AANEM, we strive to improve patient care through advancing the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine,” said AANEM President William Pease, MD. “I’m proud to honor these NM and EDX research findings fulfilling the AANEM mission. Each abstract is helping all NM & EDX doctors make great strides in improving the care of NM patients around the world.”

The 2017 honorees are:

Prevalence Of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Presenting With Symptoms In An Ulnar Nerve Distribution: A Prospective Study , Berdale Colorado, MD (Chesterfield, Missouri)

Population-Based Chronic Opioid Therapy Prevalence Among Polyneuropathy Patients And The Resultant Impact On Functional Status And Adverse Outcomes , E. Matthew Hoffman, MD, PhD (Rochester, MN)

Afterdischarges Following M Waves In Patients With Voltage-Gated Potassium Channels Antibodies , Mingsheng Liu, MD (Peking, BEIJING)

A Novel Chloride Channel Dna Variant Producing Pregnancy-Induced Myotonia , Hani Kushlaf, MD (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Manipulating Chronic Inflammation To Reduce Nociceptive Hyperreflexia And Pain Afferent Sprouting After Neural Injury , Keith Tansey, MD (Jackson, MS)

Cervicalgia In Fibromyalgia Patients: A Simply Part Of Their Overall Condition Or A Coexisting Cervical Radiculopathy? , Alexandre Recchia, MD (Sao Paulo, SP)

Parsonage-Turner Syndrome Is Not A Brachial Plexitis , Darryl Sneag, MD (New York, New York)

Pain As A Manifestation Of Voltage-Gated Potassium Channel (Vgkc) And N-Type Calcium Channel (Ntcc) Autoimmunity , Arturo Leis, MD (Jackson, MS)

Novel Unobtrusive Carpal Tunnel Tissue Manipulation Device To Decompress The Median Nerve: A Pilot Clinical Study , Pauline Luong, MEHG (Los Angeles, California)

Mentoring, Education And Engagement (M.E.E.) – An Employee Training Technique To Improve Patient Experience And Employee Satisfaction , Tammy Hether, R.EEG/EPT., R.NCST (Columbia, MO)

The full list of 2017 AANEM Annual Meeting abstracts are printed in the September 2017 issue of Muscle & Nerve and are available here in PDF. For more information on individual abstracts, contact Jay Schwinefus at jschwinefus@aanem.org.

About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM)

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders.

