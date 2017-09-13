Henry Ford Health System Launches Artificial Intelligence Challenge

Newswise — Detroit Sept. 14, 2017 – Match the hottest idea in artificial intelligence (AI) with the medical expertise of Henry Ford Health System to create a game-changing healthcare advancement. That’s the idea behind a new challenge issued by Henry Ford Innovations, the multi-disciplinary team responsible for leveraging Henry Ford’s intellectual property and licensing it worldwide for the development of new products, devices, therapies, and hospitals. The AI challenge is part of the health system’s new Global Technology Development Program now underway in Israel. The program is designed to identify cutting-edge healthcare technologies from Israel and co-develop and launch them for adoption in the U.S. market.

“We really want to push the limits this time,” said Scott Dulchavsky, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of the Henry Ford Innovation Institute and Chairman of Surgery and Surgeon in Chief at Henry Ford Hospital. “The massive amount of healthcare data available now is driving AI and machine learning applications at an astounding rate. With the academic and research acumen we have at Henry Ford, we are uniquely positioned to be part of this revolution.”

The AI Challenge, issued to Israeli startup companies and announced today at the 4th Annual mHealth Israel Conference, will focus on key areas including diagnostics, clinical decision support, and improved outcomes. Mark Coticchia, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer for Henry Ford Health System, said it’s an opportunity to improve the quality and cost of healthcare in Detroit, southeast Michigan, and beyond.

“The mission of Henry Ford Innovations has always been to improve patient care and reduce costs,” said Coticchia. “AI concepts like machine learning and neural networks can help us do both by analyzing and interpreting complex medical data better than humans alone.”

The challenge winner will receive the following:

Project funding up to $75,000 for development with the Henry Ford Health System

Access to notable mentors and subject matter experts

Introduction to the U.S. market

“We are not just looking to reward an innovative, futuristic idea,” said Dulchavsky. “We are poised to help this challenge winner navigate the complex quality and regulatory requirements of the U.S. healthcare market to become an established player.”

“We know Israel is a global leader in innovation and technology advancement,” said Coticchia. “Ultimately, whatever product or service that is created as a result of this challenge will improve the care we provide our patients and their families – and they will be the true winners.”

The deadline to apply for the AI Challenge is Oct. 13, 2017. The winner is expected to be announced in early December. To apply, go to: HenryFordInnovation.com/Challenge.

###

MEDIA CONTACT: Brenda D. Craig Director, Media Relations Henry Ford Health System 313-283-8331 bcraig3@hfhs.org

About Henry Ford Health System and Henry Ford Innovations Henry Ford Health System is a six-hospital system headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. It is one of the nation's leading comprehensive, integrated health systems, recognized for clinical excellence and innovation. Henry Ford Health System provides both health insurance and health care delivery, including acute, specialty, primary and preventive care services backed by excellence in research and education. Henry Ford Health System is led by President & CEO Wright Lassiter III. Visit HenryFord.com to learn more.

Established in 2011, Henry Ford Health System Innovations engineers the future of healthcare through identifying and commercializing the health system's technologies and know-how. Its main arms include Research and Education, Technology Management, Corporate Innovation, and International Programs. To learn more, visit HenryFord.com/About/Innovations.