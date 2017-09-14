CVS Pharmacy to Acquire Select ProMedica Outpatient Pharmacies

Newswise — CVS Pharmacy and ProMedica announced today that CVS Pharmacy will acquire six of ProMedica’s outpatient pharmacy locations in Ohio. CVS Pharmacy will take over operations of ProMedica Pharmacy Counter, located at 3316 Navarre Ave. in Oregon, and will convert it to CVS Pharmacy in early November. The remaining five Toledo-area outpatient pharmacies acquired by CVS Pharmacy will be closed and all pharmacy files will be transferred to nearby CVS Pharmacy stores, beginning in mid-October.

CVS Pharmacy and ProMedica are working together to ensure the transition will be seamless for patients and their access to pharmacy care is not interrupted. The outpatient pharmacies that will close are listed below:

Existing Pharmacy Address City, State CVS Pharmacy Address City, State ProMedica Pharmacy Counter 2100 W. Central Ave., Suite 140 Toledo, OH 4121 Monroe St. Toledo, OH ProMedica Pharmacy Counter 5700 Monroe St., Suite 112 Sylvania, OH 5225 Monroe St. Toledo, OH Flower Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy 5200 Harroun Rd. Sylvania, 7510 W. Sylvania Ave. Sylvania, OH ProMedica West Central Pharmacy 2150 W. Central Ave. Toledo, OH 4121 Monroe St. Toledo, OH The Pharmacy Counter 1515 S. Byrne Rd., Suite 119 Toledo, OH 2104 S. Byrne Rd. (New CVS Pharmacy store scheduled to open October 29th) Toledo, OH

Additional information on closure dates will be communicated to patients in the upcoming weeks.

ProMedica will retain ownership of its other outpatient pharmacies at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, ProMedica Monroe Hospital and ProMedica Fostoria Hospital. ProMedica will also continue to operate its specialty, adherence (blister packaging) and home infusion pharmacies, as well as its home medical equipment business.

“ProMedica and CVS Pharmacy are working closely together to ensure patients experience a seamless transition of services and that their access to pharmacy care is not interrupted,” said Neeraj Kanwal, MD, senior vice president of inpatient and retail pharmacy at ProMedica. “We’re confident our patients will benefit from CVS Pharmacy’s unique clinical services.”

CVS Pharmacy offers a wide array of pharmacy services, including medication adherence programs, automatic refills to help patients take their medications on time and as directed, immunizations, text alerts to inform patients when their prescriptions are ready, and digital tools to help patients manage their prescriptions.

“We’re pleased to partner with ProMedica and look forward to bringing our innovative pharmacy care programs and services to its patients in Ohio,” said Alisa Ulrey, area vice president, CVS Pharmacy. “We are committed to continuing ProMedica and Pharmacy Counter’s tradition of providing excellent care to patients, and are excited to introduce our industry-leading offerings to patients.”

CVS Pharmacy expects to hire many of the Pharmacy Counter employees currently working at these locations.

“We’d like to thank our employees for their commitment to our patients and the high-quality service they provided over the years,” said Dr. Kanwal.

