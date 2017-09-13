Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center Celebrates Grand Opening of Innovative Medical-Surgical Patient Floor

Newswise — Brick, NJ – September 13, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center celebrated the grand opening of its innovative, first-class medical-surgical suite in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with more than 100 community members in attendance, including Hackensack Meridian Health leadership, team members, and elected officials in Brick today. The $18.5 million groundbreaking medical-surgical suite utilizes cutting-edge technology and design to provide an exceptional patient experience, putting Ocean Medical Center on the forefront of bringing humanity back to health care.

“This innovative project will truly transform the Ocean Medical Center campus, preparing us to effectively meet the growing needs of our patients in the region,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Hackensack Meridian Health is leading the way in innovation, and Ocean Medical Center’s investment in a modern medical-surgical suite will elevate the human experience and provide patients with the world-class care they deserve.”

Ocean Medical Center is cultivating a culture focused on providing compassionate, high-quality care in which the patient always comes first. Research shows that when patients are treated with empathy and kindness, it can lead to better outcomes and shorter hospital stays. The new medical-surgical suite utilizes color, movement, art, music, natural light and technology to offer patients a welcoming, nurturing and healing atmosphere that helps maximize the time team members spend with patients. In addition, the new suite is designed to enhance the role family members play in the healing process, recognizing the vital emotional and physical benefit they provide loved ones.

“Over the last five years, Ocean Medical Center’s campus has transformed into the premier health and wellness destination for patients throughout Ocean and Monmouth counties,” said John K. Lloyd, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “At Hackensack Meridian Health, people are at the center of everything we do. Ocean Medical Center’s new, state-of-the-art medical-surgical floor was designed in close collaboration with our health care team members and input from our patients to redefine the way we deliver care and enhance the patient experience.”

The new medical-surgical suite is dedicated to elective surgeries such as hip and joint replacements, bariatric and GI procedures. The unit tripled in size to 36,000-square-feet, featuring:

Three state-of-the-art “neighborhoods” with 12 patient rooms and curved nurses’ stations that increase line of sight into patient rooms

36 private patient rooms with modern amenities designed to increase patient and family comfort

Modern, innovative, curved designs that reduce noise level typical in a hospital setting

Artwork, colors and designs that reduce stress and promote wellness

“At Ocean Medical Center, we are committed to fostering a culture of compassion that will enable us to provide the best possible care for our patients,” said Dean Q. Lin, MHA, MBA, FACE, FCPP, regional president of Hackensack Meridian Health and president of Ocean Medical Center. “That is why we invested $18.5 million into creating a world-class, patient-centric medical-surgical suite that integrates innovative designs, optimal workflow and state-of-the-art technology to transform the patient experience. Our new medical-surgical floor furthers our vision to change the face of health care, which began with our expanded emergency care center and continued with the new cancer center, by creating an environment that encourages healing and wellness.”

The new medical-surgical suite, located on the third floor above Ocean Medical Center’s Hirair and Anna Hovnanian Emergency Care Center, complements the 2014 expansion of the Emergency Care Center and the construction of the new Cancer Care Center in 2016. Throughout the third floor design process, Ocean Medical Center consulted with team members as well as architects and interior designers from the medical design specialist WHR Architects. With their help, Ocean Medical Center has created an innovative environment that supports wellness and empowers patients to return to their daily lifestyle as quickly as possible.

“Ocean Medical Center worked with nurses, team members, architects and interior designers to create a cutting-edge medical-surgical suite that truly puts the patient at the center of everything we do,” said Ken Souchek, P.T., DPT, Senior Manager of Operations, Rehabilitation Services and Orthopedics, Ocean Medical Center. “This groundbreaking medical-surgical suite improves efficiency, optimizes patient safety and allows our team of experts to focus on what’s most important: providing the highest-quality of care for each individual patient.”

For the second year in a row, U.S. News & World Report ranked Ocean Medical Center the 8th best hospital in New Jersey and 17th in the New York metropolitan area. In addition to Ocean Medical Center's Best Hospital ranking, it is also recognized as high-performing in knee replacement. Ocean Medical Center has a world-class elective surgery program and orthopedic joint replacement designation, performing an impressive 1,000 joint replacements annually.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH OCEAN MEDICAL CENTER

Ocean Medical Center, serving southern Monmouth and Ocean counties, is ranked #8 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report for two consecutive years. The medical center also features a satellite Emergency Care Center in Point Pleasant, the Ocean Care Center, and hospital-based programs at Jackson Health Village.

In addition to its high ranking in U.S News and World Report, Ocean Medical Center has achieved a host of certifications and awards: advanced levels of certification with The Joint Commission for joint replacement, palliative care and stroke (Primary Stroke Center that offers a state-of-the art brain lab and neurological surgery); a designated center of excellence by the American College of Radiology; Magnet award winning nurses; 2017 Get with the Guidelines continuous quality improvement awards including: Heart Failure Gold Plus Award, Stroke Gold Plus and Stroke Honor Roll Elite Awards and Action Registry Platinum Award; Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for one of the highest levels of team member engagement in the nation; and an “A” grade from the LeapFrog Group’s Hospital Safety Score initiative.

The medical center has made significant investments in programs and services. In 2014, Ocean Medical Center opened a state-of-the-art Emergency Department that provides the highest level of care and comfort in a tranquil setting. In 2016, a new comprehensive Cancer Center that provides the latest radiation therapy technologies was revealed. In 2017, the final phase of the $82 million expansion project concluded with the opening of an innovative medical surgical floor with 36 private patient beds that was uniquely designed to bring humanity back to health care. Future developments include the launch of Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) approved residency programs in family medicine and psychiatry in 2018.

Other key services include: DaT Scan and advanced imaging technology; DaVinci robotic surgery; general, thoracic, and vascular surgery; one of the region’s most advanced cardiac catheterization laboratories and cardiac services; maternity, acute care of the elderly and critical care services.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network’s notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Health Care” in the nation, and the number one “Best Place to Work for Women.” Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – HackensackUMC in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, HackensackUMC Mountainside in Montclair, HackensackUMC Palisades in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley in Westwood.

For additional information, please visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org.