Making Real-World Data Studies More Useful for Health Care Decision Making

Newswise — Princeton, NJ—September 15, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) announced today the publication of guidance documents that provide new recommendations for developing good procedural practices for conducting studies using real-world data. Published in the September 2017 issue of Value in Health, this special collection of Task Force reports includes papers from both ISPOR and the International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology (ISPE) as part of the Joint ISPOR-ISPE Special Task Force on Real-World Evidence in Health Care Decision Making.

The ISPOR-ISPE Special Task Force was initiated to improve standards and practice for the collection and analysis of real-world data. The volume and diversity of real-world data have been growing exponentially as technology has made this information increasingly accessible. While clinical trial evidence remains the gold standard for the evaluation of treatment efficacy, there is increasing interest and potential for converting real-world data into real-world evidence that, through careful analysis and interpretation, can be used to inform health care decision making.

The special collection includes 2 full-length Task Force Reports, along with an accompanying editorial.

Making Real-World Evidence More Useful for Decision Making offering editorial insight for the 2 reports, Sheldon Greenfield, MD, provides important background regarding the need to establish procedural practices that would enhance decision makers’ confidence in evidence derived from real-world data. After highlighting the Task Force recommendations, the editorial describes potential benefits of using hybrid data sources and offers examples of 2 recent types of studies that illustrate the notion of combining such complementary sources.

Recommendations for Good Procedural Practices for Real-World Data Studies of Treatment Effectiveness and/or Comparative Effectiveness: Report of the Joint ISPOR-ISPE Special Task Force on Real-World Evidence in Health Care Decision Making is the report written by the ISPOR contingent of the Task Force. Lead author Marc Berger, MD, and colleagues offer 7 specific recommendations—each with an accompanying rationale—designed to enhance the confidence for including observational real-world data studies into the body of evidence decision makers consider for hypothesis-evaluating treatment effectiveness studies (i.e., studies with explicit a priori hypotheses).

Reporting to Improve Reproducibility and Facilitate Validity Assessment for Health Care Database Studies, by Shirley Wang, PhD, et al, addresses transparency in the reporting of the implementation of real-world studies. Writing for the ISPE delegation of the Task Force, the authors suggest that, at a minimum, reporting for a database study should provide clarity regarding operational definitions for key temporal anchors and their relation to each other when creating the analytic dataset, accompanied by an attrition table and a design diagram.

The purposes of these two Task Force reports are complementary. They address several key aspects of transparency in overall study planning and procedural practices and transparent implementation of studies in order to facilitate study reproducibility. Along with available guidance documents on transparently reporting study results, these 2 reports aim to provide guidance that will ultimately lead to increased confidence in utilizing real-world evidence for decision making in health care.

ISPOR and ISPE are planning a stakeholder meeting, the ISPOR/ISPE Summit on Real-World Evidence in Health Care Decision Making, in Washington, DC, USA for October 20, 2017. The objective of the Summit is to begin a process of dissemination of these recommendations and to elicit input regarding what would be the best venue for study registration and what might be appropriate incentives for encouraging adherence to the recommendations. Additional information on the Summit can be found here and details on the ISPOR/ISPE Real-World Evidence Initiative can be found here.

Web: www.ispor.org



