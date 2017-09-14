American Society of Anesthesiologists Hosts ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2017

Newswise — CHICAGO – ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2017, the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), returns Oct. 21-25 to the city where modern anesthesia was born, Boston.

This year’s meeting includes five information-packed days of new scientific research, learning, networking and discovering the latest in anesthesia from more than 15,000 global thought leaders who are driving the innovation behind the latest advances in research and technology.

ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2017 is the premier gathering in the field, showcasing cutting-edge research that is improving patient results and experience, quality care and safety for the millions of people undergoing operations and procedures, seeking pain relief and finding alternative treatments for ailments each year. This year’s meeting features:

A keynote address titled System Innovation in Surgical and Anesthesia Care from Atul Gawande, M.D. , professor at Harvard Medical School, renowned surgeon and researcher, and author of Being Mortal and The Checklist Manifesto.

from , professor at Harvard Medical School, renowned surgeon and researcher, and author of Being Mortal and The Checklist Manifesto. More than 600 educational sessions , including scientific and educational exhibits and featured panel discussions.

, including scientific and educational exhibits and featured panel discussions. Scientific research featured in hundreds of abstracts detailing new technologies, techniques, patient safety advances and more on topics such as:

featured in hundreds of abstracts detailing new technologies, techniques, patient safety advances and more on topics such as: How maternal age and season a woman gives birth affects postpartum depression



How to reduce chronic pain after a cesarean section



Post-operative pain management using alternative and opioid-free methods



The link between diabetes and post-operative cognitive dysfunction



The latest research related to kids and anesthesia

Special lectures including:

including: Emery A. Rovenstine Memorial Lecture: A presentation on quality metrics within anesthesia as related to patient-centered outcomes presented by Lee A. Fleisher, M.D.



John W. Severinghaus Lecture on Translational Science: A discussion on monitoring the brain and the mechanisms of general anesthesia presented by Emery N. Brown, M.D., Ph.D. on the 80 th anniversary of the electroencephalogram (EEG) test.

on the 80 anniversary of the electroencephalogram (EEG) test. In addition to presentations, media can visit the exhibit hall featuring the latest products, services and innovations to help anesthesia and health care professionals deliver high quality and safe patient care.

What: ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2017

When: Oct. 21-25

Where: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org.

